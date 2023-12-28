DesignRush Presents the Top Video Production + Video Marketing Companies in December

91% of consumers want to see more video content from the brands they follow. DesignRush collated a list of the top video production and video marketing companies that help businesses reach broader audiences via content marketing.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oberlo has found that over 90% of consumers want their favorite brands to produce more online video content. This growing need for video format puts pressure on brands to come up with their own professionally produced video material.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, came up with the December 2023 roster of the best video production and video marketing companies that help companies tap into video content to connect with their audiences.

The top video production and video marketing companies in December are:

1. Indigo Productions - indigoprod.com

2. Superpixel - superpixel.sg

3. See Creature - seecreature.ca

4. Get Broadcasting - getbroadcasting.com

5. Bundle Training - bundletraining.com

6. Redbear - redbear.tv

7. Kaleidoscope CFA - kaleidoscopecfa.com

8. intriper travel media - intripertravelmedia.com

9. Olive Productions - oliveproductions.co.za

10. Dronafilm - dronafilm.com

11. Xtra Bold Agency - xtrabold.agency

12. Haikai Media - haikai.media

13. Connected Visuals - connectedvisuals.au

14. Soundfall Media - soundfall.co

15. MomentsCreatives - momentscreatives.com

16. Law Abiding Media Agency - lawabidingmedia.co.za

17. BOBS Productions Inc. - en.bobs.productions

Brands can explore the top video production and video marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

