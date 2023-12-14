DesignRush Releases December Lineup of Top Branding Agencies

Half of all consumers surveyed would rather buy from a company whose branding is recognizable to them. DesignRush listed the top branding agencies that help businesses gain this important brand recognition in the market.
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 50% of consumers are more likely to buy from a company whose logo they easily recognize, as surveyed by Promotique by Vistaprint. This figure emphasizes the importance of good branding for building consumer trust and generating high revenue.
DesignRush, a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, came up with the list of the best branding agencies that help businesses create a seamless brand experience that resonates with target audiences across all platforms.
The top branding agencies in December are:
1. Dynamite Digital Agency - dynamiteage.com
2. White Rabbit - whiterabbit.la
3. EC Marketing For ALL - ecmarketingforall.com
4. Thom Baker Consultancy - thombaker.com
5. Ideoholics - ideoholics.com
6. EMPro - emproltd.com
7. ChrisRubinCreativ (CRC) - chrisrubincreativ.com
8. Highway-61 - http://www.highway-61.ch
9. Marketing Trailblazer- marketingtrailblazer.com
10. ME BRAND - mebranddesign.com
11. The Brand Auditors - brandauditors.com
12. Mini Lini Studio - minilinistudio.com
13. HLM - hlm.media
14. TechVento - techvento.com
15. Jay Design Studio - jaydesignstudio.com
16. Pop Works Designs - popworksdesigns.com
17. Studio ONESIX - onesix.studio
18. Jenn Cordova Design - jenncordovadesign.com
19. Petrichor- petrichorbrands.com
20. TheUIDesign - theuidesign.com
21. Precita Marketing Co. - precitamktg.com
Brands can explore the top branding agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Andrej Vidovic, DesignRush, 3053701017, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/
SOURCE DesignRush
Share this article