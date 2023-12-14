DesignRush Releases December Lineup of Top Branding Agencies

Half of all consumers surveyed would rather buy from a company whose branding is recognizable to them. DesignRush listed the top branding agencies that help businesses gain this important brand recognition in the market.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 50% of consumers are more likely to buy from a company whose logo they easily recognize, as surveyed by Promotique by Vistaprint. This figure emphasizes the importance of good branding for building consumer trust and generating high revenue.

DesignRush, a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, came up with the list of the best branding agencies that help businesses create a seamless brand experience that resonates with target audiences across all platforms.

The top branding agencies in December are:

1. Dynamite Digital Agency - dynamiteage.com

2. White Rabbit - whiterabbit.la

3. EC Marketing For ALL - ecmarketingforall.com

4. Thom Baker Consultancy - thombaker.com

5. Ideoholics - ideoholics.com

6. EMPro - emproltd.com

7. ChrisRubinCreativ (CRC) - chrisrubincreativ.com

8. Highway-61 - http://www.highway-61.ch

9. Marketing Trailblazer- marketingtrailblazer.com

10. ME BRAND - mebranddesign.com

11. The Brand Auditors - brandauditors.com

12. Mini Lini Studio - minilinistudio.com

13. HLM - hlm.media

14. TechVento - techvento.com

15. Jay Design Studio - jaydesignstudio.com

16. Pop Works Designs - popworksdesigns.com

17. Studio ONESIX - onesix.studio

18. Jenn Cordova Design - jenncordovadesign.com

19. Petrichor- petrichorbrands.com

20. TheUIDesign - theuidesign.com

21. Precita Marketing Co. - precitamktg.com

Brands can explore the top branding agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

