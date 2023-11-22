DesignRush Releases November Lineup of Top Digital Marketing Agencies

44% of B2B and B2C marketers globally rank social media as the top digital marketing channel. DesignRush revealed the top digital marketing agencies that help businesses ensure optimal reach and engagement on different platforms.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 44% of B2B and B2C marketers worldwide identified social media as their primary digital marketing channel as of 2022, according to Statista. Website blogs were chosen by 36%, while email marketing was at 35%.

DesignRush, a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best digital marketing agencies that help brands maximize the top digital platforms and channels and attract more online engagement.

The digital marketing agencies in November are:

1. Vestart - vestart.gr

Expertise: Influencer Marketing, Content Marketing, Web Development, and more

2. Oko - okostrategy.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Branding, Web Development, and more

3. SYMVOLT - symvolt.com

Expertise: Content Marketing, SEO, eCommerce Development, and more

4. Bumbu Agency - bumbu.agency

Expertise: Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design, and more

5. Three Peaks TechGeek - threepeaks.tech

Expertise: SEO, Web Design, Data Analytics, and more

6. CoDigital - codigital.co.jp

Expertise: Influencer Marketing, Digital Advertising, SEO, and more

7. The DigiTech Era - thedigitechera.com

Expertise: Reputation Management, Web Design, Content Marketing, and more

8. Lofty Minds Marketing Agency - loftyminds.co.ke

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Google Advertising, Email Marketing, and more

9. CadenceSEO - cadenceseo.com

Expertise: SEO, Content Marketing, PPC, and more

10. Le Chéile Marketing - lecheilemarketing.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Web Development, Marketing Consultancy, and more

11. Space'M Online - spacemonline.com

Expertise: Branding, Web Development, SEO, and more

12. Jupiter Marketing Agency - jupitermarketingagency.com

Expertise: SEO, Web Design, Social Media Management, and more

13. EC4You - ec4you.in

Expertise: Graphic Design, Email Marketing, Web Design, and more

14. Pete's Post Digital Marketing - petesposttampa.com

Expertise: SEO, Web Design, Social Media Advertising, and more

15. The Cool Social - thecoolsocial.agency

Expertise: Google Advertising, Social Media Management, Email Marketing, and more

16. Touch Point Digital Marketing Agency - touchpointdigitalmarketing.com

Expertise: Web Design, SEO, Content Creation, and more

17. Maxtrenza - maxtrenza.com

Expertise: Copywriting, Web Development, Digital Marketing, and more

18. AX Creative Agency - axcreative.co

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, SEO, Web Development, and more

19. WE - wearewe.one

Expertise: Content Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Social Media Management, and more

20. SYCG - sycgeeks.ca

Expertise: UI/UX Design, SEO, Digital Marketing, and more

21. Estudio Mola - estudiomola.com

Expertise: Graphic Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, and more

22. LeadFly - leadfly.co.uk

Expertise: Email Marketing, Content Marketing, SEO, and more

23. Falaq - falaq.one

Expertise: Branding, Digital Product Design, Web Development, and more

24. ADART Studio - adartstudio.gr

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design, Branding, and more

25. Innovech Software - innovechsoftware.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Content Creation, Web Development, and more

26. The Digital Bloom - thedigitalbloom.com

Expertise: SEO, Content Marketing, Marketing Audit, and more

27. Top of Your Game Marketing - topofyourgamemarketing.com

Expertise: Web Design, Marketing Automation, SEO, and more

28. Club de Marketing - e-clubdemarketing.com.ar

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Market Research, Lead Generation, and more

29. MKC Agency - mkcagency.com

Expertise: Content Marketing, Lead Generation, Branding, and more

30. Probyte - probyte.pk

Expertise: SEO, UI/UX Design, Content Marketing, and more

31. Poonjan - poonjan.com

Expertise: Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, SEO, and more

32. Growth Turbine - growthturbine.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Crowdfunding, Branding, and more

33. Mowgli - bemowgli.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Content Marketing, SEO, and more

34. RankDose - rankdose.com

Expertise: SEO, Web Design, Site Audit, and more

35. Aim2write - aim2write.com

Expertise: Copywriting, Product Descriptions, Email Writing, and more

36. Monday Marketing - monday-marketing.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Branding, Digital Marketing, and more

37. CoreExponent - coreexponent.com

Expertise: SEO, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, and more

38. Search Sprout - searchsprout.in

Expertise: PPC, SEO, Social Media Marketing, and more

39. Enum Digital - enumdigital.com

Expertise: Web Development, SEO, Social Media Marketing, and more

40. Ikal Media - ikalmedia.com

Expertise: Web Design, Digital Marketing, SEO, and more

41. The B2B Marketing Company - theb2bmarketingco.com

Expertise: Marketing Automation, Content Marketing, B2B Marketing, and more

42. Anuncios DEW - anunciosdew.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Content Strategy, Google Advertising, and more

43. BBG&G - bbggadv.com

Expertise: Lead Generation, Web Development, Content Marketing, and more

44. WOWLAB - wowlab.eu

Expertise: Marketing Strategy, Graphic Design, Web Development, and more

Brands can explore the top digital marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

