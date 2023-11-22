DesignRush Releases November Lineup of Top Digital Marketing Agencies

44% of B2B and B2C marketers globally rank social media as the top digital marketing channel. DesignRush revealed the top digital marketing agencies that help businesses ensure optimal reach and engagement on different platforms.
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 44% of B2B and B2C marketers worldwide identified social media as their primary digital marketing channel as of 2022, according to Statista. Website blogs were chosen by 36%, while email marketing was at 35%.
DesignRush, a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best digital marketing agencies that help brands maximize the top digital platforms and channels and attract more online engagement.
The digital marketing agencies in November are:
1. Vestart - vestart.gr
Expertise: Influencer Marketing, Content Marketing, Web Development, and more
2. Oko - okostrategy.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Branding, Web Development, and more
3. SYMVOLT - symvolt.com
Expertise: Content Marketing, SEO, eCommerce Development, and more
4. Bumbu Agency - bumbu.agency
Expertise: Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design, and more
5. Three Peaks TechGeek - threepeaks.tech
Expertise: SEO, Web Design, Data Analytics, and more
6. CoDigital - codigital.co.jp
Expertise: Influencer Marketing, Digital Advertising, SEO, and more
7. The DigiTech Era - thedigitechera.com
Expertise: Reputation Management, Web Design, Content Marketing, and more
8. Lofty Minds Marketing Agency - loftyminds.co.ke
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Google Advertising, Email Marketing, and more
9. CadenceSEO - cadenceseo.com
Expertise: SEO, Content Marketing, PPC, and more
10. Le Chéile Marketing - lecheilemarketing.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, Web Development, Marketing Consultancy, and more
11. Space'M Online - spacemonline.com
Expertise: Branding, Web Development, SEO, and more
12. Jupiter Marketing Agency - jupitermarketingagency.com
Expertise: SEO, Web Design, Social Media Management, and more
13. EC4You - ec4you.in
Expertise: Graphic Design, Email Marketing, Web Design, and more
14. Pete's Post Digital Marketing - petesposttampa.com
Expertise: SEO, Web Design, Social Media Advertising, and more
15. The Cool Social - thecoolsocial.agency
Expertise: Google Advertising, Social Media Management, Email Marketing, and more
16. Touch Point Digital Marketing Agency - touchpointdigitalmarketing.com
Expertise: Web Design, SEO, Content Creation, and more
17. Maxtrenza - maxtrenza.com
Expertise: Copywriting, Web Development, Digital Marketing, and more
18. AX Creative Agency - axcreative.co
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, SEO, Web Development, and more
19. WE - wearewe.one
Expertise: Content Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Social Media Management, and more
20. SYCG - sycgeeks.ca
Expertise: UI/UX Design, SEO, Digital Marketing, and more
21. Estudio Mola - estudiomola.com
Expertise: Graphic Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, and more
22. LeadFly - leadfly.co.uk
Expertise: Email Marketing, Content Marketing, SEO, and more
23. Falaq - falaq.one
Expertise: Branding, Digital Product Design, Web Development, and more
24. ADART Studio - adartstudio.gr
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design, Branding, and more
25. Innovech Software - innovechsoftware.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Content Creation, Web Development, and more
26. The Digital Bloom - thedigitalbloom.com
Expertise: SEO, Content Marketing, Marketing Audit, and more
27. Top of Your Game Marketing - topofyourgamemarketing.com
Expertise: Web Design, Marketing Automation, SEO, and more
28. Club de Marketing - e-clubdemarketing.com.ar
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Market Research, Lead Generation, and more
29. MKC Agency - mkcagency.com
Expertise: Content Marketing, Lead Generation, Branding, and more
30. Probyte - probyte.pk
Expertise: SEO, UI/UX Design, Content Marketing, and more
31. Poonjan - poonjan.com
Expertise: Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, SEO, and more
32. Growth Turbine - growthturbine.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Crowdfunding, Branding, and more
33. Mowgli - bemowgli.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, Content Marketing, SEO, and more
34. RankDose - rankdose.com
Expertise: SEO, Web Design, Site Audit, and more
35. Aim2write - aim2write.com
Expertise: Copywriting, Product Descriptions, Email Writing, and more
36. Monday Marketing - monday-marketing.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Branding, Digital Marketing, and more
37. CoreExponent - coreexponent.com
Expertise: SEO, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, and more
38. Search Sprout - searchsprout.in
Expertise: PPC, SEO, Social Media Marketing, and more
39. Enum Digital - enumdigital.com
Expertise: Web Development, SEO, Social Media Marketing, and more
40. Ikal Media - ikalmedia.com
Expertise: Web Design, Digital Marketing, SEO, and more
41. The B2B Marketing Company - theb2bmarketingco.com
Expertise: Marketing Automation, Content Marketing, B2B Marketing, and more
42. Anuncios DEW - anunciosdew.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Content Strategy, Google Advertising, and more
43. BBG&G - bbggadv.com
Expertise: Lead Generation, Web Development, Content Marketing, and more
44. WOWLAB - wowlab.eu
Expertise: Marketing Strategy, Graphic Design, Web Development, and more
Brands can explore the top digital marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
DesignRush Press, DesignRush, 3053701017, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/
SOURCE DesignRush
Share this article