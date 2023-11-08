DesignRush Releases Rankings of the Top Web Development Companies in November

54% of consumers use their smartphones for search. DesignRush identified the top web development companies that help companies boost customer reach and increase sales.
MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HubSpot revealed that an average of 54% of consumers use search engines on their smartphones. It rises to 80% among Generation Z and 60% among millennials and Generation X. This highlights the necessity to ensure websites are mobile-friendly for businesses to maintain accessibility to most internet users.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, ranked the best web development agencies to help brands boost user engagement and conversion across all devices and platforms.
The top web development companies in November are:
- The DigiSparrow - thedigisparrow.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, SEO, and more
- Launch Deck - launchdeck.space
Expertise: Visual Branding, Web Design, Web Development, and more
- BANTECH - bantechsolutions.com
Expertise: Game Development, Web Development, Maintenance & Support, and more
- DigiTrends - digitrends.co
Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Development, Digital Marketing, and more
- TeknoFlair - teknoflair.com
Expertise: WordPress Development, WordPress Gamification, eCommerce Development, and more
- LaunchOptions - launchoptions.io
Expertise: UI/UX Design, Web Development, Support & Maintenance, and more
- Black Alsatian - blackalsatian.co.za
Expertise: eCommerce Development, Web Hosting, Web Design, and more
- eLuminous Technologies - eluminoustechnologies.com
Expertise: Software Development, Web Development, Digital Marketing, and more
- Christian Medallada - tianmeds.live
Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, App Development, and more
- Sfera Interactive - sferainteractive.com
Expertise: MarTech Development, Web Development, Automation, and more
- Outstandingly Online - outstandinglyonline.com
Expertise: App Development, eCommerce Development, Web Development, and more
- DAVID.MARKET - david.market
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Web Development, SEO, and more
- Info Stans - infostans.com
Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Digital Marketing, and more
- Systemio Technologies - systemiotech.com
Expertise: Software Consulting, Web Development, App Development, and more
- DevLounge - devlounge.it
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Web Development, Web Design, and more
- Amisano Design - amisano-design.com
Expertise: Graphic Design, Web Development, UI/UX Design, and more
- Club Code Technology - clubcodetechnology.com
Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Development, IT Consulting, and more
- BlackBox Vision - blackboxvision.com
Expertise: Product Design, App Development, Web Development, and more
- Ruby Digital Agency - rubydigitalagency.com
Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Web Design, and more
- Carrot IBC - carrotibc.com
Expertise: Brand Design, Website Refresh, Web Development, and more
- Coremeta - coremeta.co.uk
Expertise: Web Development, Software Development, eCommerce Development, and more
- Graphically4U - graphically4u.com
Expertise: Digital Design, Web Development, Branding, and more
- Sreyas IT Solutions - sreyas.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, eCommerce Development, and more
- Roustick - roustick.com
Expertise: Data Analysis, Power BI Development, Web Development, and more
- Crisbrand.pl - crisbrand.pl
Expertise: SEO, Cybersecurity, Web Development, and more
- ENOVATE - enovatesolutions.com
Expertise: Software Development, Software Development, Social Media Management, and more
- Candev Solutions - candevsolutions.com
Expertise: UI/UX Design, Web Development, UI/UX Design, and more
- Code Branch - codebranch.co
Expertise: Software Development, Web Development, IT Consulting, and more
- Flower Press Creative Studio - theflowerpress.net
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Web Design, and more
- Promatics - promaticsindia.com
Expertise: Software Development, UI/UX Design, Web Development, and more
- Apptension - apptension.com
Expertise: Product Design, Web Development, App Development, and more
Brands can explore the top web development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
DesignRush Press, DesignRush, 8008565417, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/
SOURCE DesignRush
Share this article