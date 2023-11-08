DesignRush Releases Rankings of the Top Web Development Companies in November

54% of consumers use their smartphones for search. DesignRush identified the top web development companies that help companies boost customer reach and increase sales.

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HubSpot revealed that an average of 54% of consumers use search engines on their smartphones. It rises to 80% among Generation Z and 60% among millennials and Generation X. This highlights the necessity to ensure websites are mobile-friendly for businesses to maintain accessibility to most internet users.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, ranked the best web development agencies to help brands boost user engagement and conversion across all devices and platforms.

The top web development companies in November are:

  1. The DigiSparrow - thedigisparrow.com
    Expertise: Web Development, App Development, SEO, and more
  2. Launch Deck - launchdeck.space
    Expertise: Visual Branding, Web Design, Web Development, and more
  3. BANTECH - bantechsolutions.com
    Expertise: Game Development, Web Development, Maintenance & Support, and more
  4. DigiTrends - digitrends.co
    Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Development, Digital Marketing, and more
  5. TeknoFlair - teknoflair.com
    Expertise: WordPress Development, WordPress Gamification, eCommerce Development, and more
  6. LaunchOptions - launchoptions.io
    Expertise: UI/UX Design, Web Development, Support & Maintenance, and more
  7. Black Alsatian - blackalsatian.co.za
    Expertise: eCommerce Development, Web Hosting, Web Design, and more
  8. eLuminous Technologies - eluminoustechnologies.com
    Expertise: Software Development, Web Development, Digital Marketing, and more
  9. Christian Medallada - tianmeds.live
    Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, App Development, and more
  10. Sfera Interactive - sferainteractive.com
    Expertise: MarTech Development, Web Development, Automation, and more
  11. Outstandingly Online - outstandinglyonline.com
    Expertise: App Development, eCommerce Development, Web Development, and more
  12. DAVID.MARKET - david.market
    Expertise: Digital Marketing, Web Development, SEO, and more
  13. Info Stans - infostans.com
    Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Digital Marketing, and more
  14. Systemio Technologies - systemiotech.com
    Expertise: Software Consulting, Web Development, App Development, and more
  15. DevLounge - devlounge.it
    Expertise: Digital Marketing, Web Development, Web Design, and more
  16. Amisano Design - amisano-design.com
    Expertise: Graphic Design, Web Development, UI/UX Design, and more
  17. Club Code Technology - clubcodetechnology.com
    Expertise: Web Development, eCommerce Development, IT Consulting, and more
  18. BlackBox Vision - blackboxvision.com
    Expertise: Product Design, App Development, Web Development, and more
  19. Ruby Digital Agency - rubydigitalagency.com
    Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Web Design, and more
  20. Carrot IBC - carrotibc.com
    Expertise: Brand Design, Website Refresh, Web Development, and more
  21. Coremeta - coremeta.co.uk
    Expertise: Web Development, Software Development, eCommerce Development, and more
  22. Graphically4U - graphically4u.com
    Expertise: Digital Design, Web Development, Branding, and more
  23. Sreyas IT Solutions - sreyas.com
    Expertise: Web Development, App Development, eCommerce Development, and more
  24. Roustick - roustick.com
    Expertise: Data Analysis, Power BI Development, Web Development, and more
  25. Crisbrand.pl - crisbrand.pl
    Expertise: SEO, Cybersecurity, Web Development, and more
  26. ENOVATE - enovatesolutions.com
    Expertise: Software Development, Software Development, Social Media Management, and more
  27. Candev Solutions - candevsolutions.com
    Expertise: UI/UX Design, Web Development, UI/UX Design, and more
  28. Code Branch - codebranch.co
    Expertise: Software Development, Web Development, IT Consulting, and more
  29. Flower Press Creative Studio - theflowerpress.net
    Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Web Design, and more
  30. Promatics - promaticsindia.com
    Expertise: Software Development, UI/UX Design, Web Development, and more
  31. Apptension - apptension.com
    Expertise: Product Design, Web Development, App Development, and more

Brands can explore the top web development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

