DesignRush Releases Rankings of Top Design Agencies in December 2023

For more than 90% of marketers, design is the crucial element of brand recognition. DesignRush announces the top design agencies that help businesses develop an impactful brand identity.

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UX Design Institute reveals that 92% of marketers believe that design plays a key role in brand recognition. This underscores the important role of design as an element in creating memorable brand identities and user experiences.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, compiled the list of the best design agencies that help businesses gain unique brand identity and resonate with their target audience.

The top design agencies in December are:

1. Freshy - freshysites.com

2. Branderlust - branderlust.com

3. Krush - gokrush.com

4. Bushwick Design - bushwickdesign.com

5. Pixune Studios - http://www.pixune.com

Pixune Studios is a full-service game art and animation studio providing only high-quality 3D Animation, Game Art, and Character Design services. From the design stage to post-production, their team will be in close touch with clients every step of the way. Their track record includes more than 300 minutes of 3D animation for more than 40 clients, 50 game art designs, and +2000 characters. Pixune Studios can match or combine multiple styles, like 2D/3D combo styles, to achieve the clients' ideal vision.

6. Craftspot Designs - craftspot.ae

7. Digitalye - digitalye.com

8. AsteriaSoft Studio LLP - asteriasoft.studio

9. Studio Exon - studioexon.co.uk

10. bitorbit - bit-orbit.com

11. Design Musketeer LLC - designmusketeer.com

12. Moonraker Creative - moonrakercreative.com

13. Alchemy Branding Studio - alchemybranding.studio

14. RJ Design - rjdesign.tech

15. DDZ Artwork and Design - ddzartworkanddesign.co.uk

Brands can explore the top design agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

