DesignRush Reveals January 2024 Rankings of the Top App Development Companies

By 2028, 5.1 billion people will be using smartphones. DesignRush released the top mobile app development companies that help brands reach new audiences via cutting-edge smartphone apps.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Statista, the current number of smartphone users will grow by over 10.7%, reaching a peak of 5.1 billion by 2028. It indicates new future segments of mobile app users and the relentlessly growing mobile app market.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, ranked the best app development companies that help companies make their services more accessible to the growing number of smartphone users, which helps drive their businesses forward.

The top mobile app development companies in January are:

  1. AddWebDevelopment - addwebsolution.com
  2. Future Forward - futureforward.nl
  3. CXR - cxr.agency
  4. World Web Technology - worldwebtechnology.com
  5. Ionicfirebase - ionicfirebaseapp.com
  6. SpringTimeSoftware - springtimesoftware.net
  7. EverReality - everreality.com
  8. Rocketech - rocketech.it
  9. Verve Systems - vervesys.com
  10. Atta Systems - atta.systems
  11. Zircon Tech - zircon.tech
  12. AP4 Digital - appz4.me
  13. Timspark - timspark.com
  14. The Hub Ops - thehubops.com
  15. Leanware - leanware.co
  16. MetaCTO - metacto.com

Brands can explore the top mobile app development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

