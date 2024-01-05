DesignRush Reveals January 2024 Rankings of the Top App Development Companies

By 2028, 5.1 billion people will be using smartphones. DesignRush released the top mobile app development companies that help brands reach new audiences via cutting-edge smartphone apps.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Statista, the current number of smartphone users will grow by over 10.7%, reaching a peak of 5.1 billion by 2028. It indicates new future segments of mobile app users and the relentlessly growing mobile app market.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, ranked the best app development companies that help companies make their services more accessible to the growing number of smartphone users, which helps drive their businesses forward.

The top mobile app development companies in January are:

AddWebDevelopment - addwebsolution.com Future Forward - futureforward.nl CXR - cxr.agency World Web Technology - worldwebtechnology.com Ionicfirebase - ionicfirebaseapp.com SpringTimeSoftware - springtimesoftware.net EverReality - everreality.com Rocketech - rocketech.it Verve Systems - vervesys.com Atta Systems - atta.systems Zircon Tech - zircon.tech AP4 Digital - appz4.me Timspark - timspark.com The Hub Ops - thehubops.com Leanware - leanware.co MetaCTO - metacto.com

Brands can explore the top mobile app development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

