DesignRush Reveals the Highly Rated Web, App, & Tech Agencies to Hire in 2024

Trustworthiness is a key aspect that organizations value in service providers. DesignRush announces the highly rated web, app, and tech companies to hire in 2024.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As organizations increasingly rely on external help to enable focus on core functions (65%), cut costs (63%), and solve capability issues (53%), among other reasons, they also consider important aspects to prevent negative experiences. As per Deloitte, 41% of them cite trustworthiness as a core characteristic they value in external partners, whereas 36% look for proven results.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with professional agencies, has released its exclusive list of the top web, app, and tech agencies that have been recognized for their quality of work and industry reputation.

Here are the best web, app, and tech agencies to hire in 2024:

1. Searchbloom - searchbloom.com

Utah-based Searchbloom has carved a niche in SEO, digital marketing, and PPC. In 2022, the agency secured its place among USA Today's top five fastest-growing SEO agencies. Its commitment to a results-driven strategy is shown by its remarkable increases in client metrics, such as boosting Diamonds Forever's keyword rankings and ShirtSpace's ROI by a substantial margin.

2. QOLOS - qolos.com

Within its headquarters in Wisconsin, QOLOS crafts digital experiences that drive business growth and innovation. The agency's client roster includes big names like Stryker and Thermos, and it is renowned for marrying aesthetics with functionality. Ranging from custom development to content strategy, their work has earned them the recognition of a leader in distinctive digital solutions.

3. Little Dragon Media - littledragon.ca

Operating out of Toronto and New York City, Little Dragon Media specializes in ROI-positive PPC campaigns and Google Ads. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services: strategic marketing, web design, SEO, and more. Their Google Ads expertise is secured by a 100% money-back guarantee, which shows their commitment to client satisfaction.

4. LAIDLAW GROUP - laidlawgroup.com

Located in Boston, Massachusetts, LAIDLAW GROUP combines 25+ years of strategic marketing with innovative design. Their experts offer a holistic approach to branding and digital marketing. From media consultation to brand strategy, their top-tier services help B2B and B2C companies create impactful brand presences.

5. MarsBound - marsbound.co

MarsBound integrates advanced technology into web design and custom applications. The Australia-based agency boasts a strong clientele that includes Micronotes.ai, DebtX, and SoWa Boston, to name a few. MarsBound focuses on AI-powered digital platforms, pushing the boundaries of what digital agencies can achieve in the startup and enterprise brand arenas.

6. a1qa - a1qa.com

With offices in Colorado, Tbilisi, London, and Warsaw, a1qa excels in software testing and quality assurance. It serves 800+ clients globally, including high-profile names like Adidas and Expedia. Its dedication to customer-centric approaches has garnered a repeat business rate of 90% — a testament to its ability to build long-term, trust-based relationships.

7. Blue Orbits - blueorbits.com

An established IT powerhouse, Blue Orbits specializes in digital transformation and software development. It has developed significant projects like Comera and Ryde, which have each seen immense success. Its groundbreaking technology solutions have earned five-star ratings across various review platforms and millions of app downloads.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

