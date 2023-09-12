DesignRush Selects the Top Mobile App Development Companies in September

The Apple App Store reached $83 billion in mobile app consumer spending in 2022. DesignRush unveiled the top mobile app development companies that help brands sustain growth in the mobile-driven market.

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2022, the Apple App Store generated $83 billion in consumer spending on mobile apps, solidifying its market dominance. With the ever-expanding mobile user base, having a mobile app allows businesses to tap into this lucrative market.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, identified the leading mobile app development companies that help brands enhance customer engagement and expand revenue streams.

The top mobile app development companies in September are:

1. AppJetty - appjetty.com

Expertise: App Development, WordPress Development, Shopify Development, and more

2. Digital Vocano - digitalvocano.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, App Development, Web Development, and more

3. 5w155 - 5w155.ch

Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Staff Augmentation, and more

4. Wolfpack Digital - wolfpack-digital.com

Expertise: UI/UX Design, App Development, App Maintenance & Support, and more

5. Sreyas IT Solutions - sreyas.com

Expertise: eCommerce Development, Graphic Design, App Development, and more

6. Allied Code - alliedcode.com

Expertise: Software Development, App Development, eCommerce Development, and more

7. Custom Games Studio - customgamesstudio.com

Expertise: Game Development, Testing & Quality Assurance, App Development, and more

8. Codeflash Infotech - codeflashinfotech.com

Expertise: App Development, UI/UX Design, Managed IT Services, and more

9. ThinkUp - thinkupsoft.com

Expertise: Mobile App Marketing, App Development, UI/UX Design, and more

10. Zen8Labs - zen8labs.com

Expertise: App Development, UI/UX Design, DevOps Engineering, and more

11. Thingularity - thingularitynow.com

Expertise: IoT Solutions, Embedded Systems, App Development, and more

12. Tezeract - tezeract.ai

Expertise: Data Science & Analytics, App Development, UI/UX Design, and more

13. TechAhead - techaheadcorp.com

Expertise: App Development, Staff Augmentation, Digital Marketing, and more

14. Unified Theory - unified-theory.co

Expertise: Brand Strategy, Web Design, App Development, and more

15. DotcomWeavers - dotcomweavers.com

Expertise: App Development, Digital Marketing, Web Design, and more

Brands can explore the top mobile app development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

