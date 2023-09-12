DesignRush Selects the Top Mobile App Development Companies in September

The Apple App Store reached $83 billion in mobile app consumer spending in 2022. DesignRush unveiled the top mobile app development companies that help brands sustain growth in the mobile-driven market.
MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2022, the Apple App Store generated $83 billion in consumer spending on mobile apps, solidifying its market dominance. With the ever-expanding mobile user base, having a mobile app allows businesses to tap into this lucrative market.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, identified the leading mobile app development companies that help brands enhance customer engagement and expand revenue streams.
The top mobile app development companies in September are:
1. AppJetty - appjetty.com
Expertise: App Development, WordPress Development, Shopify Development, and more
2. Digital Vocano - digitalvocano.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing, App Development, Web Development, and more
3. 5w155 - 5w155.ch
Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Staff Augmentation, and more
4. Wolfpack Digital - wolfpack-digital.com
Expertise: UI/UX Design, App Development, App Maintenance & Support, and more
5. Sreyas IT Solutions - sreyas.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, Graphic Design, App Development, and more
6. Allied Code - alliedcode.com
Expertise: Software Development, App Development, eCommerce Development, and more
7. Custom Games Studio - customgamesstudio.com
Expertise: Game Development, Testing & Quality Assurance, App Development, and more
8. Codeflash Infotech - codeflashinfotech.com
Expertise: App Development, UI/UX Design, Managed IT Services, and more
9. ThinkUp - thinkupsoft.com
Expertise: Mobile App Marketing, App Development, UI/UX Design, and more
10. Zen8Labs - zen8labs.com
Expertise: App Development, UI/UX Design, DevOps Engineering, and more
11. Thingularity - thingularitynow.com
Expertise: IoT Solutions, Embedded Systems, App Development, and more
12. Tezeract - tezeract.ai
Expertise: Data Science & Analytics, App Development, UI/UX Design, and more
13. TechAhead - techaheadcorp.com
Expertise: App Development, Staff Augmentation, Digital Marketing, and more
14. Unified Theory - unified-theory.co
Expertise: Brand Strategy, Web Design, App Development, and more
15. DotcomWeavers - dotcomweavers.com
Expertise: App Development, Digital Marketing, Web Design, and more
Brands can explore the top mobile app development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
