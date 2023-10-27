DesignRush Selects the Top Software Development Companies in October

JavaScript was used by 63.6% of developers worldwide in 2022. DesignRush ranked the top custom software development companies that help firms enhance efficiency and drive digital growth.
MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Statista, as of 2022, JavaScript is the top programming language, preferred by 63.6% of developers. Leveraging the top software development services and technologies is strategic for the growth and success of businesses.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, identified the best custom software development companies that help organizations elevate their digital presence and boost competitive edge.
The top custom software development companies in October are:
1. LogoAI - logoai.com
Expertise: Artificial Intelligence, Software Development, Logo Design, and more
2. Glorium Technologies - gloriumtech.com
Expertise: Software Development, App Development, Staff Augmentation, and more
3. Unified Infotech - unifiedinfotech.net
Expertise: Web Development, Software Development, Web Design, and more
4. Beyond Key Systems - beyondkey.com
Expertise: Data Analytics, Software Development, Software Testing, and more
5. Ace Infoway - aceinfoway.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, Web Development, Software Development, and more
6. Altar.io - altar.io
Expertise: Software Development, UI/UX Design, Dedicated Teams, and more
7. Diffco - diffco.us
Expertise: App Development, Software Development, Web Development, and more
8. Applover - applover.com
Expertise: Software Development, Blockchain Development, Graphic Design, and more
9. Digital Vocano - digitalvocano.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Web Development, Software Development, and more
10. Sreyas IT Solutions - sreyas.com
Expertise: App Development, Software Development, UI/UX Design, and more
11. Kindgeek - kindgeek.com
Expertise: Fintech Development, UI/UX Design, Software Development, and more
12. Papaya Coders - papayacoders.in
Expertise: App Development, Software Development, Digital Branding, and more
13. AppTube - apptube.org
Expertise: Product Management, Marketing Automation, App Development, and more
14. Softuvo Solutions - softuvo.com
Expertise: Web Development, Software Development, UI/UX Design, and more
15. Proven ROI - provenroi.com
Expertise: CRM Strategy, Artificial Intelligence, Software Development, and more
16. HyperSense Software - hypersense-software.com
Expertise: Software Development, Project Management, App Development, and more
17. Symfa - symfa.com
Expertise: Workflow Automation, Software Development, Business Intelligence, and more
18. RootQuotient - rootquotient.com
Expertise: Machine Learning, UI/UX Design, Software Development, and more
19. Software Pro - softwaredeveloperspro.com
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Software Development, App Development, and more
20. Square Infosoft - squareinfosoft.com
Expertise: App Development, UI/UX Design, Software Development, and more
21. Visiontech Systems International - visiontechme.com
Expertise: Software Development, Web Design, Cybersecurity, and more
22. Ideators Digital - ideatorsdigital.com
Expertise: Game Development, Software Development, Software Testing, and more
23. Xminds - xminds.com
Expertise: Cloud Solutions, Game Development, Software Development, and more
24. Impala Intech - impalaintech.com
Expertise: Software Development, Staff Augmentation, UI/UX Design, and more
25. Gitmax - gitmax.com
Expertise: Staff Augmentation, Management Consulting, Software Development, and more
26. Tezeract - tezeract.ai
Expertise: Software Development, Machine Learning, UI/UX Design, and more
27. Coded Brainy - codedbrainy.com
Expertise: App Development, Software Development, SEO, and more
28. Xarma - xarma.co
Expertise: Software Development, Tech Recruitment, IT Consulting, and more
29. GBX Technology - gbxtechnology.net
Expertise: IoT Solutions, Software Development, Device Management, and more
Brands can explore the top custom software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.
