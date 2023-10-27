DesignRush Selects the Top Software Development Companies in October

JavaScript was used by 63.6% of developers worldwide in 2022. DesignRush ranked the top custom software development companies that help firms enhance efficiency and drive digital growth.

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Statista, as of 2022, JavaScript is the top programming language, preferred by 63.6% of developers. Leveraging the top software development services and technologies is strategic for the growth and success of businesses.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, identified the best custom software development companies that help organizations elevate their digital presence and boost competitive edge.

The top custom software development companies in October are:

1. LogoAI - logoai.com

Expertise: Artificial Intelligence, Software Development, Logo Design, and more

2. Glorium Technologies - gloriumtech.com

Expertise: Software Development, App Development, Staff Augmentation, and more

3. Unified Infotech - unifiedinfotech.net

Expertise: Web Development, Software Development, Web Design, and more

4. Beyond Key Systems - beyondkey.com

Expertise: Data Analytics, Software Development, Software Testing, and more

5. Ace Infoway - aceinfoway.com

Expertise: eCommerce Development, Web Development, Software Development, and more

6. Altar.io - altar.io

Expertise: Software Development, UI/UX Design, Dedicated Teams, and more

7. Diffco - diffco.us

Expertise: App Development, Software Development, Web Development, and more

8. Applover - applover.com

Expertise: Software Development, Blockchain Development, Graphic Design, and more

9. Digital Vocano - digitalvocano.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Web Development, Software Development, and more

10. Sreyas IT Solutions - sreyas.com

Expertise: App Development, Software Development, UI/UX Design, and more

11. Kindgeek - kindgeek.com

Expertise: Fintech Development, UI/UX Design, Software Development, and more

12. Papaya Coders - papayacoders.in

Expertise: App Development, Software Development, Digital Branding, and more

13. AppTube - apptube.org

Expertise: Product Management, Marketing Automation, App Development, and more

14. Softuvo Solutions - softuvo.com

Expertise: Web Development, Software Development, UI/UX Design, and more

15. Proven ROI - provenroi.com

Expertise: CRM Strategy, Artificial Intelligence, Software Development, and more

16. HyperSense Software - hypersense-software.com

Expertise: Software Development, Project Management, App Development, and more

17. Symfa - symfa.com

Expertise: Workflow Automation, Software Development, Business Intelligence, and more

18. RootQuotient - rootquotient.com

Expertise: Machine Learning, UI/UX Design, Software Development, and more

19. Software Pro - softwaredeveloperspro.com

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Software Development, App Development, and more

20. Square Infosoft - squareinfosoft.com

Expertise: App Development, UI/UX Design, Software Development, and more

21. Visiontech Systems International - visiontechme.com

Expertise: Software Development, Web Design, Cybersecurity, and more

22. Ideators Digital - ideatorsdigital.com

Expertise: Game Development, Software Development, Software Testing, and more

23. Xminds - xminds.com

Expertise: Cloud Solutions, Game Development, Software Development, and more

24. Impala Intech - impalaintech.com

Expertise: Software Development, Staff Augmentation, UI/UX Design, and more

25. Gitmax - gitmax.com

Expertise: Staff Augmentation, Management Consulting, Software Development, and more

26. Tezeract - tezeract.ai

Expertise: Software Development, Machine Learning, UI/UX Design, and more

27. Coded Brainy - codedbrainy.com

Expertise: App Development, Software Development, SEO, and more

28. Xarma - xarma.co

Expertise: Software Development, Tech Recruitment, IT Consulting, and more

29. GBX Technology - gbxtechnology.net

Expertise: IoT Solutions, Software Development, Device Management, and more

Brands can explore the top custom software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

