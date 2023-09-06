DesignRush Showcases the Top Video Production + Video Marketing Agencies in September

91% of businesses use video for marketing in 2023. DesignRush revealed the top video production and video marketing companies that help businesses reach broader audiences and boost revenue.
MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wyzowl found that 91% of businesses now use video in their marketing efforts, the highest since 2016. For those not using it, the main challenge is the lack of time to create video content. Collaborating with video production and marketing agencies allows brands to fully leverage the power of video in today's fast-paced digital world.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best video production and video marketing companies that help brands optimize their content strategy for maximum user engagement and conversion.
The top video production and video marketing companies in September are:
- Anideos - anideos.com
Expertise: Video Production, Digital Marketing, Animation, and more
- Krush - gokrush.com
Expertise: Photography, Animation, Video Production, and more
- Dialog - dialogwith.us
Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Concept Creation, and more
- handplayed - handplayed.co
Expertise: Content & Brand Strategy, Video Production, Motion Graphics, and more
- Prefixa - prefixa.com
Expertise: 3D Video, 3D Asset Creation, AR & VR, and more
- El Encanto Pictures - elencantopictures.com
Expertise: Animation, Video Production, Motion Graphics, and more
- Vivid Flow Studio - vividflowstudio.com
Expertise: Video Production, Corporate Photography, Advertising Photography, and more
- Convert Views - convertviews.com
Expertise: Creative Strategy & Consulting, Video Marketing, Market Analysis, and more
- Mediamazing - mediamazing.net
Expertise: Photography, Video Production, Video & Podcast Consultation, and more
- Bestboy Media - bestboymedia.com
Expertise: Script Development, Video Production, Visual Effects, and more
- PKING MEDIA - pkingmedia.com
Expertise: Video Production, Photography, Social Media Management, and more
- Big Video Production - bigvideoproduction.com
Expertise: Creative Development, Video Production, Post-Production, and more
- waka - somoswaka.com
Expertise: Advertising & Corporate Videos, Branding, Digital Design, and more
- Creativos RD - creativosrd.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Video Production, Graphic Design, and more
- Blend - weareblend.la
Expertise: Video Marketing, Video Production, Photography, and more
- Brands can explore the top video production and video marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Rizelle Leano, DesignRush, 8008565417, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/
SOURCE DesignRush
Share this article