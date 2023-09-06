DesignRush Showcases the Top Video Production + Video Marketing Agencies in September

91% of businesses use video for marketing in 2023. DesignRush revealed the top video production and video marketing companies that help businesses reach broader audiences and boost revenue.

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wyzowl found that 91% of businesses now use video in their marketing efforts, the highest since 2016. For those not using it, the main challenge is the lack of time to create video content. Collaborating with video production and marketing agencies allows brands to fully leverage the power of video in today's fast-paced digital world.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best video production and video marketing companies that help brands optimize their content strategy for maximum user engagement and conversion.

The top video production and video marketing companies in September are:

Anideos - anideos.com

Expertise: Video Production, Digital Marketing, Animation, and more



Krush - gokrush.com

Expertise: Photography, Animation, Video Production, and more



Dialog - dialogwith.us

Expertise: Video Production, Video Marketing, Concept Creation, and more



handplayed - handplayed.co

Expertise: Content & Brand Strategy, Video Production, Motion Graphics, and more



Prefixa - prefixa.com

Expertise: 3D Video, 3D Asset Creation, AR & VR, and more



El Encanto Pictures - elencantopictures.com

Expertise: Animation, Video Production, Motion Graphics, and more



Vivid Flow Studio - vividflowstudio.com

Expertise: Video Production, Corporate Photography, Advertising Photography, and more



Convert Views - convertviews.com

Expertise: Creative Strategy & Consulting, Video Marketing, Market Analysis, and more



Mediamazing - mediamazing.net

Expertise: Photography, Video Production, Video & Podcast Consultation, and more



Bestboy Media - bestboymedia.com

Expertise: Script Development, Video Production, Visual Effects, and more



PKING MEDIA - pkingmedia.com

Expertise: Video Production, Photography, Social Media Management, and more



Big Video Production - bigvideoproduction.com

Expertise: Creative Development, Video Production, Post-Production, and more



waka - somoswaka.com

Expertise: Advertising & Corporate Videos, Branding, Digital Design, and more



Creativos RD - creativosrd.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Video Production, Graphic Design, and more



Blend - weareblend.la

Expertise: Video Marketing, Video Production, Photography, and more



Brands can explore the top video production and video marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

