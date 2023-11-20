DesignRush Unveils November Rankings of the Top Mobile App Development Companies

News provided by

DesignRush

20 Nov, 2023, 00:01 ET

iOS apps' retention rate drops from 25.6% one day after download to 4.3% after 30 days. DesignRush released the top mobile app development companies that help brands enhance customer engagement and drive user retention.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Statista, Android apps retain 22.6% of users a day after download, dropping to 2.6% after 30 days. Meanwhile, iOS apps hold 25.6% of users initially, falling to 4.3% in a month. These steep declines highlight the importance of quality app development in maintaining user interest and staying relevant on users' devices in a competitive market.

DesignRush, a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, identified the leading mobile app development companies that help firms connect more effectively with their target audiences and increase customer loyalty.

The top mobile app development companies in November are:

  1. Naked Development - nakeddev.com
    Expertise: App Development, UI/UX Design, Product Strategy, and more
  2. Suffescom Solutions - suffescom.com
    Expertise: Blockchain Development, Metaverse Development, App Development, and more
  3. CXR - cxr.agency
    Expertise: UI/UX Design, App Development, Web Development, and more
  4. Apptension - apptension.com
    Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Product Design, and more
  5. iBlue - iblueconsulting.com
    Expertise: UI/UX Design, Cloud Solutions, App Development, and more
  6. AppVerticals - appverticals.com
    Expertise: App Development, Prototype Development, Cloud Computing, and more
  7. Codiant - codiant.com
    Expertise: Web Development, SaaS Development, App Development, and more
  8. neoTech - neotech.com.vn
    Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Blockchain Development, and more
  9. itjet - itjet.io
    Expertise: Software Development, Web Development, App Development, and more
  10. Koding Web - kodingweb.com
    Expertise: Domain & Hosting, App Development, Web Development, and more
  11. Appticz - appticz.com
    Expertise: App Development, Blockchain Development, UI/UX Design, and more
  12. Anideos - anideos.com
    Expertise: NFT Design, App Development, Animation, and more
  13. Empat - empat.tech
    Expertise: App Development, UI/UX Design, Web Development, and more
  14. Codment - codment.com
    Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Blockchain Development, and more
  15. Purple Peacock Creative - purplepeacockcreative.com
    Expertise: Graphic Design, Logo Design, App Development, and more
  16. Digica - digica.com
    Expertise: eCommerce Development, App Development, Artificial Intelligence, and more
  17. ThinkUp - thinkupsoft.com
    Expertise: App Development, App Marketing, UI/UX Design, and more
  18. Kindgeek - kindgeek.com
    Expertise: Fintech Development, App Development, AI Assistant, and more
  19. Promatics Technologies - promaticsindia.com
    Expertise: App Development, Web Development, eCommerce Development, and more

Brands can explore the top mobile app development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

DesignRush Press, DesignRush, 3053701017, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/

Twitter

SOURCE DesignRush