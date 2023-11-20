DesignRush Unveils November Rankings of the Top Mobile App Development Companies

iOS apps' retention rate drops from 25.6% one day after download to 4.3% after 30 days. DesignRush released the top mobile app development companies that help brands enhance customer engagement and drive user retention.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Statista, Android apps retain 22.6% of users a day after download, dropping to 2.6% after 30 days. Meanwhile, iOS apps hold 25.6% of users initially, falling to 4.3% in a month. These steep declines highlight the importance of quality app development in maintaining user interest and staying relevant on users' devices in a competitive market.

DesignRush, a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, identified the leading mobile app development companies that help firms connect more effectively with their target audiences and increase customer loyalty.

The top mobile app development companies in November are:

Naked Development - nakeddev.com

Expertise: App Development, UI/UX Design, Product Strategy, and more Suffescom Solutions - suffescom.com

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Metaverse Development, App Development, and more CXR - cxr.agency

Expertise: UI/UX Design, App Development, Web Development, and more Apptension - apptension.com

Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Product Design, and more iBlue - iblueconsulting.com

Expertise: UI/UX Design, Cloud Solutions, App Development, and more AppVerticals - appverticals.com

Expertise: App Development, Prototype Development, Cloud Computing, and more Codiant - codiant.com

Expertise: Web Development, SaaS Development, App Development, and more neoTech - neotech.com.vn

Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Blockchain Development, and more itjet - itjet.io

Expertise: Software Development, Web Development, App Development, and more Koding Web - kodingweb.com

Expertise: Domain & Hosting, App Development, Web Development, and more Appticz - appticz.com

Expertise: App Development, Blockchain Development, UI/UX Design, and more Anideos - anideos.com

Expertise: NFT Design, App Development, Animation, and more Empat - empat.tech

Expertise: App Development, UI/UX Design, Web Development, and more Codment - codment.com

Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Blockchain Development, and more Purple Peacock Creative - purplepeacockcreative.com

Expertise: Graphic Design, Logo Design, App Development, and more Digica - digica.com

Expertise: eCommerce Development, App Development, Artificial Intelligence, and more ThinkUp - thinkupsoft.com

Expertise: App Development, App Marketing, UI/UX Design, and more Kindgeek - kindgeek.com

Expertise: Fintech Development, App Development, AI Assistant, and more Promatics Technologies - promaticsindia.com

Expertise: App Development, Web Development, eCommerce Development, and more

Brands can explore the top mobile app development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

