DesignRush Unveils the Top Web Development Companies in December 2023

Web developers are the fastest growing profession in terms of employment growth. DesignRush identified the top web development companies that help companies gain their online footprint.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to WPBeginner, employment of web developers is projected to grow by 13% from 2020 to 2030 — faster than the average for all occupations. This implies the ever-growing need for these specialists and their expertise in providing companies with the essential digital presence tool — their website.

DesignRush, a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, ranked the best web development agencies to help brands boost user engagement and conversion across all devices and platforms.

The top web development companies in December are:

1. World Web Technology - worldwebtechnology.com

2. 9 Dots Studio Lviv - 9.lviv.ua

3. QuestStone - queststone.org

4. Upside - upside.nl/en

5. SoloWay Technologies - soloway.tech

6. TechSimba Pvt. Ltd. - techsimba.in

7. Zeorbit - zeorbit.com

8. HiveSourced - hivesourced.com

9. Codepoint - codepoint.pt

10. Kavaye InfoTech Services - kavaye.com

11. VNMBY - vmnby.com

Brands can explore the top web development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

