DesignRush's August Rankings of Top Branding Agencies That Drive Success

72% of shoppers are more likely to buy from brands they trust with private data. DesignRush revealed the top branding agencies that help businesses craft messages that foster customer trust.

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 72% of consumers are more inclined to purchase from brands they trust with their personal information, according to HubSpot. It's important for businesses to partner with branding agencies that understand consumers' ever-changing preferences and behaviors, helping create messages based on trust and understanding.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the leading branding agencies that help companies shape their brand perception and influence purchasing decisions based on trust.

The top branding agencies in August are:

  1. Fireart Studio - fireart.studio
    Expertise: Branding, Logo Design, Digital Product Design, and more

  2. Southcoast Marketing Group - southcoastmarketinggroup.com
    Expertise: Graphic Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, and more

  3. Hi-Lab Solution - hi-labsolution.com
    Expertise: Digital Branding, Product Development, Visual Identity, and more

  4. Add Valore - addvalore.com
    Expertise: Web Design, Content Management, Branding, and more

  5. Spot On - thespotonagency.com
    Expertise: Content Creation, Branding, Digital Marketing, and more

  6. NORTHdesigns - northdesigns.co.uk
    Expertise: Branding, Logo Design, Graphic Design, and more

  7. VMAL - vmalcreative.com
    Expertise: Web Design, Digital Marketing, Branding, and more

  8. Vantage Creatives - vantagecreatives.com
    Expertise: Digital & Print Design, Brand Identity, Web Design, and more

  9. Ugly Wolf - theuglywolf.com
    Expertise: Brand Strategy, Brand Guidelines, Marketing Design, and more

  10. Creative Design Solutions - designcanbedangerous.com
    Expertise: Brand Development, Graphic Design, Advertising, and more

  11. Teresa Redón Studio - teresaredon.com
    Expertise: Packaging Design, Brand Identity, Brand Collaterals, and more

  12. Gunter Graphics - guntergrfx.com
    Expertise: Branding, Web Design, Digital & Print Design, and more

  13. dizayn.io Creative Studio - dizayn.io
    Expertise: Web Design, Product Strategy, Branding, and more

  14. AMP Talent Group - amptalent.com
    Expertise: Digital Branding, Portfolio Management, Press Release Writing & Distribution, and more

  15. Naturality Digital - naturality.io
    Expertise: Influencer Marketing, Digital Advertising, Brand Visual Design, and more

  16. The Unicorn - theunicorn.agency
    Expertise: Animation, Branding, Illustration, and more

  17. DWHQ - dwhq.com.sg
    Expertise: Branding, Web Design, Launch & Activation, and more

  18. Enliven Agency - enliven.agency 
    Expertise: Logo Design, Graphic Design, Brand Consulting, and more

  19. Groove Brand Experience - groovebrandexperience.com
    Expertise: Brand Strategy, Corporate Strategy, Market Research, and more

  20. The Sole Circle - thesolecircle.com
    Expertise: Print Design, Digital Marketing, Branding, and more

Brands can explore the top branding agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

