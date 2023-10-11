DesignRush's October Rankings of the Top Web Development Companies Announced

71% of businesses already have a website in 2023. DesignRush released the top web development companies that help companies optimize their online presence and reach more customers.

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forbes reports that 71% of companies already have a web presence in 2023, while 43% of small businesses are ready to invest in their websites' performance. These illustrate that a well-crafted website is no longer an option but a critical asset for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital age.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, selected the best web development agencies to help brands connect with a wider online audience and maximize sales potential.

The top web development companies in August are:

1. Affordable Websites Dublin - affordablewebsites.ie

Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, SEO, and more

2. Neon Rain - neonrain.com

Expertise: eCommerce Development, WordPress Development, Web Development, and more

3. Social Driver - socialdriver.com

Expertise: Branding, Web Design, Web Development, and more

4. SpurIT - spur-i-t.com

Expertise: Digital Advertising, Shopify Development, App Development, and more

5. Lupus Art Net - lupusart.net

Expertise: Web Development, SEO, PPC, and more

6. Krify Software Technologies - krify.co

Expertise: App Development, Web Development, UI/UX Design, and more

7. Frontdreams Technologies - frontdreams.com

Expertise: Web Hosting, Digital Marketing, Web Development, and more

8. Apptension - apptension.com

Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Team Extension, and more

9. Propaganda Creative - propagandacreative.com

Expertise: Web Development, Graphic Design, Branding, and more

10. GetSocialGuide - getsocialguide.com

Expertise: SEO, Website Maintenance, Web Development, and more

11. Oodles Blockchain - blockchain.oodles.io

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Web Development, Fintech Development, and more

12. Futuretheory - futuretheory.co

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Web Hosting, Web Development, and more

13. 212 Creative - 212creative.com

Expertise: Web Development, Graphic Design, SEO, and more

14. SITE IT NOW - siteitnow.com

Expertise: SEO, Web Development, App Development, and more

15. Studio Umbrella - studioumbrella.com

Expertise: Shopify Development, WordPress Development, Web Design, and more

16. Xumulus - xumulus.com

Expertise: eCommerce Development, eCommerce Strategy, Web Development, and more

17. QOLOS - qolos.com

Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, SEO, and more

18. Upsway Marketing - upswaymarketing.com

Expertise: Graphic Design, Social Media Management, Web Development, and more

19. jo + leigh marketing - joleighmarketing.com

Expertise: Web Development, SEO, Paid Advertising, and more

20. MakkPress Technologies - makkpress.in

Expertise: eCommerce Development, eCommerce Maintenance, SEO, and more

21. Louis Wright - louiswright.co.uk

Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, SEO, and more

22. Realm Digital - realmdigital.co.za

Expertise: Software Development, Quality Assurance, Web Development, and more

23. Sreyas IT Solutions - sreyas.com

Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, App Development, and more

24. Dynamic Websoft - dynamicwebsoft.net

Expertise: PPC, SEO, Web Development, and more

25. Upside - upside.nl

Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, WordPress Development, and more

26. Pragmatica - pragmati.ca

Expertise: Branding, Web Development, SEO, and more

27. Techwink Services - techwink.net

Expertise: Software Development, Web Design, Web Development, and more

28. Koding Web - kodingweb.com

Expertise: Web Development, Web Hosting, SEO, and more

29. fastweb.dev - fastweb.dev

Expertise: Gatsby Development, Web Design, Web Development, and more

30. Create Element - createelementslo.com

Expertise: SEO, Web Development, Digital Marketing, and more

31. Synergo Group - synergogroup.net

Expertise: UI/UX Design, QA Automation, Web Development, and more

32. Incode Group - incode-group.com

Expertise: Software Development, Web Design, Web Development, and more

33. One Pixel Media - onepixelmedia.com

Expertise: SEO, Web Development, Website Maintenance, and more

34. Innovadel Technologies - innovadeltech.com

Expertise: Salesforce Development, Salesforce Consultancy, Web Development, and more

35. Hammersmith Support - hammersmithsupport.com

Expertise: WordPress Development, Website Maintenance, SEO, and more

36. Softude - softude.com

Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Staff Augmentation, and more

37. Sensible Content USA - sensiblecontentusa.com

Expertise: Web Development, Content Development, SEO, and more

38. Website HQ - websitehq.com

Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, WordPress Maintenance, and more

39. Appricotsoft - appricotsoft.com

Expertise: Software Development, UI/UX Design, Web Development, and more

40. Comprise - comprise.agency

Expertise: Content Development, Web Development, SEO, and more

41. BMV System Integration - systemintegration.in

Expertise: Web Development, App Development, UI/UX Design, and more

42. Codment - codment.com

Expertise: eCommerce Development, UI/UX Design, Web Development, and more

43. VR IT Services Pro - vritservicespro.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Web Development, App Development, and more

44. Blackstone Studio - blackstone.studio

Expertise: Software Development, Software Testing, Web Development, and more

45. BAUART Software - bauart.software

Expertise: Web Development, UI/UX Design, Branding, and more

Brands can explore the top web development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Rizelle Leano, DesignRush, 8008565417, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/

Twitter

SOURCE DesignRush