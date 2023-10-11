DesignRush's October Rankings of the Top Web Development Companies Announced

71% of businesses already have a website in 2023. DesignRush released the top web development companies that help companies optimize their online presence and reach more customers.
MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forbes reports that 71% of companies already have a web presence in 2023, while 43% of small businesses are ready to invest in their websites' performance. These illustrate that a well-crafted website is no longer an option but a critical asset for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital age.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, selected the best web development agencies to help brands connect with a wider online audience and maximize sales potential.
The top web development companies in August are:
1. Affordable Websites Dublin - affordablewebsites.ie
Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, SEO, and more
2. Neon Rain - neonrain.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, WordPress Development, Web Development, and more
3. Social Driver - socialdriver.com
Expertise: Branding, Web Design, Web Development, and more
4. SpurIT - spur-i-t.com
Expertise: Digital Advertising, Shopify Development, App Development, and more
5. Lupus Art Net - lupusart.net
Expertise: Web Development, SEO, PPC, and more
6. Krify Software Technologies - krify.co
Expertise: App Development, Web Development, UI/UX Design, and more
7. Frontdreams Technologies - frontdreams.com
Expertise: Web Hosting, Digital Marketing, Web Development, and more
8. Apptension - apptension.com
Expertise: App Development, Web Development, Team Extension, and more
9. Propaganda Creative - propagandacreative.com
Expertise: Web Development, Graphic Design, Branding, and more
10. GetSocialGuide - getsocialguide.com
Expertise: SEO, Website Maintenance, Web Development, and more
11. Oodles Blockchain - blockchain.oodles.io
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Web Development, Fintech Development, and more
12. Futuretheory - futuretheory.co
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Web Hosting, Web Development, and more
13. 212 Creative - 212creative.com
Expertise: Web Development, Graphic Design, SEO, and more
14. SITE IT NOW - siteitnow.com
Expertise: SEO, Web Development, App Development, and more
15. Studio Umbrella - studioumbrella.com
Expertise: Shopify Development, WordPress Development, Web Design, and more
16. Xumulus - xumulus.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, eCommerce Strategy, Web Development, and more
17. QOLOS - qolos.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, SEO, and more
18. Upsway Marketing - upswaymarketing.com
Expertise: Graphic Design, Social Media Management, Web Development, and more
19. jo + leigh marketing - joleighmarketing.com
Expertise: Web Development, SEO, Paid Advertising, and more
20. MakkPress Technologies - makkpress.in
Expertise: eCommerce Development, eCommerce Maintenance, SEO, and more
21. Louis Wright - louiswright.co.uk
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, SEO, and more
22. Realm Digital - realmdigital.co.za
Expertise: Software Development, Quality Assurance, Web Development, and more
23. Sreyas IT Solutions - sreyas.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, App Development, and more
24. Dynamic Websoft - dynamicwebsoft.net
Expertise: PPC, SEO, Web Development, and more
25. Upside - upside.nl
Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, WordPress Development, and more
26. Pragmatica - pragmati.ca
Expertise: Branding, Web Development, SEO, and more
27. Techwink Services - techwink.net
Expertise: Software Development, Web Design, Web Development, and more
28. Koding Web - kodingweb.com
Expertise: Web Development, Web Hosting, SEO, and more
29. fastweb.dev - fastweb.dev
Expertise: Gatsby Development, Web Design, Web Development, and more
30. Create Element - createelementslo.com
Expertise: SEO, Web Development, Digital Marketing, and more
31. Synergo Group - synergogroup.net
Expertise: UI/UX Design, QA Automation, Web Development, and more
32. Incode Group - incode-group.com
Expertise: Software Development, Web Design, Web Development, and more
33. One Pixel Media - onepixelmedia.com
Expertise: SEO, Web Development, Website Maintenance, and more
34. Innovadel Technologies - innovadeltech.com
Expertise: Salesforce Development, Salesforce Consultancy, Web Development, and more
35. Hammersmith Support - hammersmithsupport.com
Expertise: WordPress Development, Website Maintenance, SEO, and more
36. Softude - softude.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Staff Augmentation, and more
37. Sensible Content USA - sensiblecontentusa.com
Expertise: Web Development, Content Development, SEO, and more
38. Website HQ - websitehq.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, WordPress Maintenance, and more
39. Appricotsoft - appricotsoft.com
Expertise: Software Development, UI/UX Design, Web Development, and more
40. Comprise - comprise.agency
Expertise: Content Development, Web Development, SEO, and more
41. BMV System Integration - systemintegration.in
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, UI/UX Design, and more
42. Codment - codment.com
Expertise: eCommerce Development, UI/UX Design, Web Development, and more
43. VR IT Services Pro - vritservicespro.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Web Development, App Development, and more
44. Blackstone Studio - blackstone.studio
Expertise: Software Development, Software Testing, Web Development, and more
45. BAUART Software - bauart.software
Expertise: Web Development, UI/UX Design, Branding, and more
Brands can explore the top web development companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
