Deskera ERP and OpenBOM Partner to Streamline Enterprise Operations

The partnership offers streamlined operations, connects engineering processes and product data to enterprise and financial processes. We help businesses to achieve operational excellence, foster collaboration, and drive growth. Post this

OpenBOM empowers organizations to collaborate, organize, and track product information throughout the entire product development lifecycle. OpenBOM simplifies and streamlines the often complex and time-consuming process of managing engineering design, CAD data, Bill of Materials, improving efficiency, reducing errors, and promoting collaboration.

Deskera provides comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business management solutions. A partnership between OpenBOM and Deskera could offer several benefits, especially for businesses looking to streamline their operations and enhance their productivity.

End-to-End Data Integration for accurate data across the product lifecycle.

Streamlined Product Development, from design to production.

Improved Inventory Management for cost optimization.

Real-Time Cost Control for informed financial decisions.

Enhanced Customer Service with comprehensive information.

Efficient Procurement for reduced delays and errors.

Production Optimization for resource allocation.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Control.

Data Security and Access Control for compliance.

Scalability and Flexibility for evolving needs.

Faster Time-to-Market for new products.

Data Analytics and Reporting for data-driven decisions.

We are looking forward to this strategic alliance between Deskera and OpenBOM. Together, we are redefining the future of enterprise resource planning and product lifecycle management by helping businesses achieve operational excellence, foster collaboration, and drive growth. Deskera has always been committed to helping businesses grow by using the power of technology. This collaboration is a step closer to our goal," said Shashank Dixit, CEO and Founder of Deskera.

"The partnership between Deskera ERP and OpenBOM offers streamlined operations, connects engineering processes and product data to enterprise and financial processes early in the new product development, and realizes our vision of agile new product development processes. It helps to achieve the goal of modern manufacturing: establishing a seamless and connected data loop between engineering and production," said Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM.

For more information about this partnership and its benefits, please visit this link -

About Deskera ERP:

Founded in 2008, Deskera has rapidly evolved to become one of the leading SaaS providers globally, with a focus on advancing businesses. Recognizing the critical role small and medium businesses play as the backbone of every economy, Deskera holds a steadfast commitment to enhancing their narrative through growth and exceeding expectations.

Our industry leading all-in-one, cloud-based ERP software is designed to streamline and augment business operations, ensuring efficiency at all times, under any circumstances, on any device. Our ERP and MRP solutions provide businesses with unparalleled access to their data, enabling them to make well-informed decisions that drive success.

About OpenBOM:

OpenBOM is a leading provider of cloud-native Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Product Data Management (PDM) solutions. OpenBOM's flexible and robust data modeling tools empower engineering teams, manufacturing companies, and contractors to bring together data from multiple sources, enabling comprehensive analysis and informed decision-making. By harnessing the power of knowledge graphs and artificial intelligence (AI), OpenBOM delivers transformative solutions that enhance product quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit openbom.com.

Media Contact

Oleg Shilovitsky, OpenBOM, 9787601885, [email protected], openbom.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE OpenBOM