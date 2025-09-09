Deslicer Named 2025 EMEA Technology Innovation Partner of the Year

We're not just building technology — we're creating a platform for future innovation together with Splunk. Post this

Deslicer announced today it has received the 2025 EMEA Technology Innovation Partner of the Year award for exceptional performance and commitment to their Splunk partnership, with a focus on advancing AI solutions. The 2025 EMEA Technology Innovation Partner of the Year recognizes a Splunk partner that has demonstrated innovation and resilience using Splunk products & technologies to deliver breakthrough solutions to solve complex customer challenges. This partner goes above and beyond in their technology engagement with Splunk to deliver value to their customers with a proven ability to penetrate new markets with a joint value proposition. For more information on Splunk's partnerships, visit the Splunk website.

"We believe in simplifying complexity and empowering organizations to think bigger, "said Roger Lindquist, CEO and Founder at Deslicer "This award shows that we are not just building technology, but creating a platform for future innovation together with Splunk. It is a testament to our innovation and dedication, and it reflects our ambition to continue leading the way forward with confidence."

"Congratulations to Deslicer for being named the 2025 EMEA Technology Innovation Partner of the Year," said Scott Powers, GVP, Customer & Channel Strategy and Chief of Staff, at Splunk, a Cisco company. "The Splunk Global Partner Awards celebrate partners like Deslicer who leverage Splunk's AI-first technology to drive innovation, solve critical challenges, deliver meaningful business impact, and help joint customers unlock AI outcomes. Together, we are focused on delivering continuous value to our joint customers and helping them build resilience to meet today's challenges."

The Splunk Global Partner Awards recognize dedicated global and regional partners who bring bold thinking, technical expertise, and unstoppable energy to help joint customers achieve positive business outcomes and accelerate their mission to better the world. All award recipients were selected by a group of Splunk executives, theater leaders, and the global partner organization.

About Deslicer

Deslicer is a technology innovator that helps organizations maximize the value of their Splunk investment. By transforming complexity into clarity, Deslicer enable enterprises to reimagine how Splunk is managed at scale, delivering the confidence to operate efficiently today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow.

