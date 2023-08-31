Desperate Hunt for Rapid Test Kits: Limited Access Leaves Customers Concerned

In response to recent changes in government policy causing challenges in obtaining free rapid test kits, PPE Supply Canada has emerged as a key player, offering accessible and affordable rapid test kits crucial for daily health practices amid the rise of new COVID-19 variants. At the same time, health authorities are closely monitoring the EG.5 variant, projected to be dominant in the U.S., and the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant, with the BC Centre for Disease Control identifying Canada's first case of this rapidly circulating Omicron strain. Amid these developments, PPE Supply Canada ensures same-day fulfillment in the Greater Toronto Area and swift shipping across Canada and the U.S., offering BTNX and Lucira Health rapid test kits. Their commitment to community well-being shines through by empowering individuals, families, and businesses to proactively ensure health and safety.

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of recent shifts in government policy regarding the distribution of free rapid test kits, acquiring them has become a cumbersome task for most families, individuals, and businesses. Addressing this challenge head-on, PPE Supply Canada emerges as the leading retailer committed to providing fast access to affordable rapid test kits, a tool that has become essential in our daily health and safety practices, especially with new COVID-19 variants on the rise around the globe.

While PPE Supply Canada strives to keep our communities safe, health authorities are diligently monitoring the emergence and spread of three new COVID-19 variants, with the EG.5 variant taking center stage. It is projected to be the prevalent strain in the U.S. due to its prominence in the proportion of new COVID-19 cases in comparison to other variants. According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, EG.5 now constitutes over 20% of all U.S. COVID-19 cases. Additionally, hospitalizations are on the rise, with the latest figures from August 19 revealing a 19% week-on-week increase, reporting 15,067 new COVID-19 hospitalizations. The World Health Organization has classified the EG.5 strain as a "variant of interest".

Simultaneously, health authorities are closely monitoring a newly emerged, highly mutated variant named BA.2.86. While BA.2.86's prevalence has yet to reach a level discernible within the CDC's estimates, it is currently being grouped together with its distant precursor, BA.2. Meanwhile, the BC Centre for Disease Control has identified Canada's first case of this rapidly circulating variant of the Omicron strain, only increasing the need for test kits across all households in North America, as the more communities are able to stay on top of their health status, the more controllable the spread will be.

In the midst of these recent COVID-19 developments, PPE Supply Canada stands as the primary source for those in search of quick access to rapid antigen test kits, ensuring that all orders are fulfilled the same business day they are placed. Recognizing the urgency of the matter, and that customers may need to test themselves or their loved ones as soon as possible, the company proudly offers same-day delivery services within the Greater Toronto Area. Customers can place their orders by 11:00 AM and receive their test kits that same evening.

For all customers outside of this region, even those in rural locations, PPE Supply Canada offers fast, affordable shipping options that get rapid test kits to the customer as soon as the next day from when the order is placed. The company caters to anywhere in Canada and the U.S. and has united with the world's most trusted and reliable shipping partners.

Adding another layer of convenience, PPE Supply Canada is also available on the Uber Eats Canada platform, granting local customers the ability to get their rapid test kits with the same ease as ordering a meal.

PPE Supply Canada offers rapid test kits from the industry's most reputable brands, BTNX and Lucira Health, ensuring unbeatable accuracy, confidence and ease of use for all customers.

The company's rapid test product lineup includes the BTNX Rapid Antigen Test Kit, as well as the highly-regarded and sought-after Lucira Health COVID-19 Check-It molecular test. Their commitment to the health of our communities extends further, as they also offer the Lucira Health COVID-19 & Flu test, an innovative tool that helps to distinguish between the two illnesses with unbeatable efficiency, ensuring that the individual treats their symptoms accordingly.

At the heart of PPE Supply Canada's mission lies an unwavering dedication to the well-being of the community. By bridging the gap left by government changes, the retailer strives to empower individuals, families, and businesses to take proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

