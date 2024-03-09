Despite Concerns of Economic and Political Outlook, Over 70% of Business Owners are Happy and Expect to Thrive in 2024

"Government regulations often burden small businesses with added complexities, which may be contributing to the growing political divide and uncertainty. It's why we're working so hard on better ways to ease the pain of paperwork for our small business clients." - Jeremy Ames, CEO and Co Founder Post this

Although recruitment and retention continue to be a key challenge, there has been a 63 percent decrease in the number of business owners encountering difficulty this year compared to last year's study. The survey also revealed a remarkable 29 percent fall in challenges related to attracting applicants or generating interest in the job market. These trends suggest a positive shift toward improved staffing conditions — potentially signaling the end of the great resignation era.

Guidant's study further explores political perspectives among small business owners. The survey showed that a significant portion of respondents lean conservative, with 43 percent identifying as Republicans. Nineteen percent identified as Democratic, while only five percent considered themselves Libertarians. A substantial 33 percent of respondents felt unrepresented by any political party, indicating a sustained increase in the number of politically unaffiliated business owners. The report delves deeper into the political inclinations of small business owners, discovering that most plan to vote conservative this upcoming election year.

Over half of small business owners either strongly disliked (37%) or disliked (23%) the Biden-Harris administration's response to the current economic climate, while only 10 percent approved of the administration's approach.

Commenting on the findings, Jeremy Ames , CEO, and co-founder of Guidant Financial, said, "Government regulations often burden small businesses with added complexities, which may be contributing to the growing political divide and uncertainty. It's why we're working so hard on better ways to ease the pain of paperwork for our small business clients."

Take a closer look at the extensive 2024 Small Business Trends report to discover further insights and trends from American small businesses, including a deeper analysis on economic impact and election year revelations.

