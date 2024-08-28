Destination Asia Empowers Marginalized Women in Bali Through Longstanding Social Responsibility Project

Destination Asia is proud to announce that it has been honored with a PATA Gold Award for its dedicated work in empowering marginalized women in Bali. For over eight years, the company has been committed to providing young women with education, training, and employment opportunities, helping them build better futures.

BANGKOK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Destination Asia is proud to announce that it has been honored with a PATA Gold Award for its dedicated work in empowering marginalized women in Bali. For over eight years, the company has been committed to providing young women with education, training, and employment opportunities, helping them build better futures.

The initiative, carried out in partnership with Bali WISE since 2016, focuses on equipping young Indonesian women with hospitality and life skills, allowing them to enter the travel and tourism industry. Participants then receive on-the-job training at Destination Asia and sponsorship of their educational placement program. This ensures they gain real-world experience and are well-prepared for stable, long-term careers.

Since 2016, Destination Asia has sponsored the educational placements of 16 women, with five securing full-time positions across different departments within the company. This achievement highlights the effectiveness of the program and showcases the capabilities of these young women when provided with the right opportunities. Success stories like Fifah, currently employed at the company's Jakarta office, and Ratri, who is actively undergoing training, exemplify the impact of the program.

The involvement of Ms. Devina Lianti, Human Resources Manager for Indonesia at Destination Asia, has been instrumental in the initiative's success. As a regular volunteer teacher, Ms. Lianti conducts classes every Monday and Thursday, covering essential topics such as work ethic, Indonesian labor law, and practical job search skills. Her commitment ensures these women are well-prepared to transition from education to employment.

Destination Asia's ongoing partnership with Bali WISE reflects a holistic approach to social responsibility, combining financial support, practical training, and expert-led education. The company's efforts have created lasting positive change in the lives of marginalized women, benefiting not only the participants but also the wider community.

In addition to its educational initiatives, Destination Asia has launched a series of tours focused on the role of women in Balinese society. The first of these programs, 'Women in Bali: Culture, Society & Daily Life,' connects travelers with inspiring women like Ibu Sari, who leads a local women's center. Destination Asia's work demonstrates that businesses can make a meaningful difference by investing in education, skills development, and community engagement.

Destination Asia provides comprehensive travel services across 9 countries in Asia: Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Laos. With 17 strategically located offices throughout these destinations, Destination Asia is led by seasoned travel industry professionals who are dedicated to delivering tailored travel experiences. Their commitment to personalized service ensures the highest standards of customer satisfaction and product excellence.

For more information on Destination Asia's award-winning community initiatives or to learn more about our tours, please visit https://news.destination-asia.com/

Media Contact

David Andrews, Destination Asia, 66 021275888 5842, [email protected], https://www.destination-asia.com/

SOURCE Destination Asia