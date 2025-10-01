Destination Concepts inc Celebrates Triple Win at the 2025 Stella Awards

"We're incredibly thankful to our amazing clients and the passionate DCi team—this triple Stella win is a celebration of the creativity, dedication, and excellence we deliver in every experience." Post this

🥇 Gold Medal – Best DMC (Regional): Southeast

🥈 Silver Medal – Best DMC (Regional): Southwest

🥉 Bronze Medal – Best DMC (Regional): Far West

This marks DCi's eighth consecutive year being honored by the Stella Awards, having first been recognized in 2018. The continued recognition reflects the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the meetings and events industry.

The Stella Awards celebrate excellence in the meetings and events industry, recognizing organizations that consistently deliver outstanding service, innovation, and memorable experiences. Winners are selected through a rigorous process involving thousands of votes from meeting professionals and a panel of esteemed industry judges.

"We're honored to be recognized across three regions in this year's Stella Awards," said Brynne Frost, CEO at Destination Concepts inc. "As an independently owned company, this recognition is especially meaningful—it reflects the passion, agility, and dedication of our team to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients nationwide."

This year's awards saw over 10,000 votes and 1,009 nominations, with winners evaluated on criteria including overall excellence, staff professionalism, sustainability initiatives, and food and beverage offerings.

Destination Concepts inc. joins a prestigious list of global winners, including Delta Airlines, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, all recognized for setting new standards in the meetings and events industry.

About Destination Concepts inc.

Destination Concepts inc. is a full-service, independently owned destination and event management company specializing in creating unforgettable experiences for corporate groups nationwide. With a reputation for innovation, flawless execution, and regional expertise, DCi continues to redefine what's possible in destination management.

