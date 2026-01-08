Destination Imagination Appoints Mark Giordono as Chief Executive Officer

"In an increasingly AI-driven world, it is the creativity, compassion, and conscience of young people that make innovation truly human." Post this

Throughout his career, Giordono has worked across the public and private sectors, building programs and partnerships that expand access to learning and support all students and educators at scale. His leadership approach emphasizes collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving as essential skills for navigating an increasingly complex world.

"Mark understands the power of creativity in learning, leadership, and problem-solving," said Chuck Good, Chair of the Destination Imagination Board of Trustees. "He brings a rare combination of strategic insight and genuine respect for how people learn and grow. We are confident he will help Destination Imagination continue to expand its impact while staying true to the values and mission that make this organization special."

"I'm honored to help lead Destination Imagination," said Giordono. "In an increasingly AI-driven world, it is the creativity, compassion, and conscience of young people that make innovation truly human. I look forward to working alongside our volunteers, global Affiliates, and supporters to put creativity through STEAM learning into action and expand opportunities for students worldwide."

Giordono succeeds Michele Tuck-Ponder, who served as CEO for eight years. During her tenure, she guided Destination Imagination through meaningful growth and organizational change, strengthening programs and operations and laying the foundation for the organization's next chapter.

As CEO, Giordono will work closely with Destination Imagination's staff, Affiliates, volunteers, alumni, donors, and current and future supporters to strengthen its learner-led programming, support sustainable growth, and expand opportunities for more students worldwide.

About Destination Imagination

Destination Imagination, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-led nonprofit organization that advances creativity as an essential skill for innovation, collaboration, and driving positive impact. The organization creates student-led, STEAM-based experiences grounded in the Destination Imagination Creative Process, which provides a framework for students to work together to identify problems and opportunities, generate ideas, and develop solutions. Through open-ended, project-based learning Challenges, students work in teams to develop original solutions and build skills they carry into school, careers, and life. Founded in 1999, Destination Imagination has impacted more than one million students worldwide.

