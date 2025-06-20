Destination Tomorrow Hosts Annual Da Bronx Pride Festival in the Heart of the South Bronx

Theme "Our Existence Is Our Resistance" Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Joy, Power and Visibility

NEW YORK, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Destination Tomorrow, the Bronx-based national nonprofit supporting LGBTQIA+ communities, will once again host its annual Da Bronx Pride Festival on Saturday, June 21, on Westchester Avenue in the Bronx. This year's theme, "Our Existence Is Our Resistance," underscores the power of visibility, celebration and community in the face of ongoing legislative and social attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals across the country.

The day will begin with the Bronx Pride March, organized by Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson's LGBTQIA+ Task Force. The march will commence at Bronx Borough Hall and proceed to Westchester and Third Avenue, where the festival kicks off. The march continues to serve as a vital platform for affirming LGBTQIA+ identity and presence in the Bronx, while also advocating for equity, justice and joy.

"We are proud to bring the Bronx together once again in love and resistance," says Sean Ebony Coleman, Founder and CEO of Destination Tomorrow. "This year's theme, 'Our Existence Is Our Resistance,' is a reminder that LGBTQIA+ communities, particularly Black and brown Trans and Queer folks, are surviving, thriving and taking up space in powerful ways. Pride can be a protest, but it's also about joy and freedom. And there is no place that embodies both quite like the Bronx."

Olivia Lux, known for her appearances on "RuPaul's Drag Race and All Stars," will serve as the official host of the festival, bringing her signature charisma and stage presence to the day's festivities. Headlining performers include R&B hitmaker Nivea and dance music icon Corina, with additional performances by community artists and entertainers throughout the afternoon.

Festivalgoers will enjoy a vibrant array of entertainment and community offerings, including live musical performances and drag showcases, delicious food from local vendors, eye-catching art installations, wellness services, community resource booths and interactive, family-friendly games and activities.

"Pride in the Bronx is a celebration rooted in love, resistance and resilience," says Alex Santiago, Destination Tomorrow's Chief Operating Officer. "We celebrate not in spite of what we face, but because we continue to overcome it. Every performance, every step of the march, every smile in the crowd is what resistance looks like. That's what joy looks like."

The 2025 Da Bronx Pride Festival arrives at a critical moment for LGBTQIA+ communities nationwide. Across the nation, lawmakers have introduced over 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills targeting community members' access to healthcare, education and public safety. In response, Destination Tomorrow remains committed to creating spaces where Trans and Queer people are affirmed, protected and empowered. Later this summer, the nonprofit will partner with New York City's Department of Homeless Services to launch the city's first-ever shelter for Transgender and gender nonconforming individuals. Destination Tomorrow continues to find new and creative ways to serve the LGBTQIA+ community, work with policymakers and create a world where no one has to leave their neighborhood to access core services.

Since its founding in 2009, Destination Tomorrow has offered community-driven programming to over 80,000 individuals across New York City, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Through wraparound services and advocacy, the organization continues to uplift historically under-resourced LGBTQIA+ communities and build sustainable systems of care and empowerment.

