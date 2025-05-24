Destination Tomorrow Hosts Black Trans Pride During 2025 World Pride

National LGBTQ+ Nonprofit Partners with The Center for Black Equity to Spotlight Black Trans Lives at World Pride

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Destination Tomorrow, a national nonprofit that empowers LGBTQ+ communities across the country, will partner with The Center for Black Equity to host Black Trans Pride during the 2025 World Pride festival in Washington D.C. Together, the organizations will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and honor Black Trans lives with events, festivities and a panel discussion featuring Ts Madison, Stasha Sanchez, Kerri Colby and more. The event comes as the new administration and state lawmakers throughout the nation continue to enact policies that target America's LGBTQ+ community and as the need for LGBTQ+ community support networks grows.

"We are thrilled to host Black Trans Pride at World Pride this year," says Sean Ebony Coleman, Destination Tomorrow's founder and CEO. "With the ongoing attacks from the administration targeting our community, especially Trans and gender nonconforming individuals, it's more important than ever to create spaces where people feel safe, seen and celebrated for who they are. Black Trans Pride shines a light on a part of our community that is too often overlooked -- Black and brown Trans individuals. We're proud to help create a space that centers and uplifts them, and we're honored to work with The Center for Black Equity and World Pride to do so. We look forward to welcoming all allies and supporters to join us in this powerful celebration."

Kerri Colby, best known for competing on RuPaul's "Drag Race," will join Ts Madison to moderate an informative panel discussion focused on Black Trans voices in today's world. Madison, who starred in the reality show, "The Ts Madison Experience," became the first Black Transgender woman to star and act as executive producer of her own reality series. Stasha Sanchez is an internationally celebrated entertainer and pageant titleholder known for her captivating performances and influence in the ballroom and drag communities. Additionally, she was the first Trans woman to be featured in a Coach campaign and appeared in a Janet Jackson video. Some of the additional panelists include Andi "Miss Bee" Boykins, Sy'ria Jackson, Twan McGary and Zion Peters, who are powerful advocates in the community.

In addition to this panel, Black Trans Pride will feature performances by local artists. There will also be three simultaneous 30-minute workshops, hosted by the panelists, featuring topics such as "LGBTQ Cultural Competency," "What is My Personal Power Source," and more.

"For this year's Pride, we must recommit ourselves to supporting the community as Trans people are living in a climate of escalated political violence and increased threats to basic healthcare and social services. The rollback of basic Trans rights and rising anti-Trans rhetoric isn't going to stop Pride, and there is no Pride without Trans people. By hosting this event, we want to let people know that our community is still here and stronger than ever – and we're not going anywhere," continues Coleman.

"Black Trans Pride sends a message that our community is more present than ever," added Alex Santiago, Destination Tomorrow's chief operating officer, "We are excited to celebrate everyone and look forward to hearing from our amazing panelists and engaging in powerful conversations that reflect our resilience, brilliance, and commitment to collective liberation. From performances to storytelling, each moment will affirm the joy and strength of Black trans lives."

Since launching in 2009, Destination Tomorrow has provided numerous healthcare, career readiness and financial literacy resources to over 80,000 community members across the nation. The nonprofit has been celebrated for its grassroots approach and ability to reach historically under resourced communities. Today, the organization operates three regional hubs across New York City's Bronx borough, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. While Destination Tomorrow has expanded and continues to grow, it's focus will always remain on the community members who help shape the nonprofit's wrap-around services. Coleman aims to provide a space and a strong foundation for LGBTQ+ individuals, specifically Trans and Gender-Nonconforming folks.

About Sean Ebony Coleman and Destination Tomorrow

Sean Ebony Coleman is the founder and CEO of Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx, Atlanta and Washington D.C. that serve the community through educational, financial, housing, health and personal support programs. The grassroots organization puts an emphasis on providing support to vulnerable members of the LGBTQ+ community that takes them off the path of requiring emergency care, focusing on economic, social and mental empowerment on a holistic level. As a nationally recognized leader in the Transgender community and the first African American of Transgender experience to operate an LGBTQ+ center in the State of New York, Sean plays a key role in advocating for policies that directly impact the lives of millions of LGBTQ+ individuals. Through Gilead Science's TRANScend Community Impact Fund, Sean is the only Black Transgender grant maker in the country providing crucial funding to Transgender and Gender Nonconforming-led grassroots organizations nationally. Sean is also the founder and managing partner of Sean Ebony Coleman Consulting, where he has worked with companies including Unilever, Lululemon and Equinox on campaigns and DEI strategies to support the LGBTQ+ community.

