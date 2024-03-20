Destination XL Group, Inc. Hires Real Estate Advisory Firm Beta Agency to Expand Retail Footprint

"Our partnership with Beta Agency is a game-changer for DXL, enabling us to accelerate our retail footprint buildout with a data-driven approach to retail location strategy." Post this

DXL currently has just under 300 retail and outlet stores, offering a diverse range of styles that cater to the Big + Tall community. The new stores will continue to reflect DXL's commitment to providing customers with a personalized shopping experience.

"These new locations underscore our dedication to meeting our customers' where they live, offering them an expansive selection of styles that fit perfectly," added Kanter. "It's not just about expanding our presence; it's about enriching our customers' shopping experiences and ensuring they find everything they want in one place."

DXL's focus remains on delivering an unmatched shopping experience for each Big + Tall customer.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a similar solution to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

Beta Agency is a leading commercial real estate advisory firm founded in 2018. Located in Los Angeles, California, the Beta team curates its real estate solutions to create a competitive advantage for its valued clients. Beta Agency represents over 12 million square feet of retail space and over 70 brands regionally and nationally.

Investor Relations, DXL Big + Tall, 603-933-0541, [email protected], DXL.com

