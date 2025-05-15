Destira Expands Beyond the Gym with First-Ever Swimwear Collection

"Every child deserves to feel unstoppable—whether they're mastering a new skill in the gym or making a splash at the pool," says Jen Atkinson, CEO of Destira. "We've spent years perfecting that feeling in gymnastics, and now we're bringing that same dedication to swimwear." Post this

Known for movement-friendly, confidence-boosting designs, Destira brings the same precision fit, premium quality, and vibrant prints to swimwear, making its leotards a favorite among young athletes for decades.

"Every child deserves to feel unstoppable—whether they're mastering a new skill in the gym or making a splash at the pool," says Jen Atkinson, CEO of Destira. "We've spent years perfecting that feeling in gymnastics, and now we're bringing that same dedication to swimwear."

Designed for Active Girls

Destira's swimwear collection is crafted for girls on the move, featuring:

Premium four-way stretch fabric that maintains its shape through every dive and splash

UPF 50+ sun protection for long days of spring and summer fun

Chlorine-resistant technology, tested and approved by moms who demand durability

Designed & manufactured in the USA , ensuring industry-leading fit and quality

, ensuring industry-leading fit and quality Perfect Fit Guarantee, allowing top and bottom size mix-and-matching, offering separates (unique to children's swim offerings) with free size exchanges

The Collection

The new swimwear line includes 33 unique pieces featuring:

Multiple one-piece swimsuit options

Sporty mix and match bikini tops and bottoms

Long-sleeve rash guard sun-protection shirts

Available in sizes Child XS through Child XL, the collection showcases exclusive, custom-designed prints, including some of Destira's best-selling fan-favorite patterns.

A Mission to Empower Girls

As part of its commitment to empowering girls through sport, Destira proudly supports the Women's Sports Foundation®, furthering its mission to build confidence in young athletes everywhere.

Availability & Pricing

The Destira Swimwear Collection just launched in early May 2025 and is available for sale at Destira.com.

Price Range: $32.00–$48.00

