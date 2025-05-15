Destira Expands Beyond the Gym with First-Ever Swimwear Collection

The beloved gymnastics brand brings its signature comfort, quality, and confidence-boosting designs to swimwear.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the 1980s, a mom named Donna watched her gymnast daughters practice in ill-fitting, basic leotards and thought, "There has to be a better way to make leotards girls actually want to wear." That moment of inspiration led to Destira– a name representing the power to stretch beyond limits–and, a brand that revolutionized gymnastics apparel with high-quality fabrics, kid-adored designs, and leotards that made young athletes feel confident.
Today, those same daughters—now moms—lead the company with a similar revelation, stretching their expertise into new territory: "There has to be a better way to make swimsuits that last, fit well, and keep kids feeling confident and comfortable." The result? Destira's first-ever swimwear collection, a natural extension of the brand's mastery in stretch fabrics and empowering designs.
Known for movement-friendly, confidence-boosting designs, Destira brings the same precision fit, premium quality, and vibrant prints to swimwear, making its leotards a favorite among young athletes for decades.
"Every child deserves to feel unstoppable—whether they're mastering a new skill in the gym or making a splash at the pool," says Jen Atkinson, CEO of Destira. "We've spent years perfecting that feeling in gymnastics, and now we're bringing that same dedication to swimwear."
Designed for Active Girls
Destira's swimwear collection is crafted for girls on the move, featuring:
- Premium four-way stretch fabric that maintains its shape through every dive and splash
- UPF 50+ sun protection for long days of spring and summer fun
- Chlorine-resistant technology, tested and approved by moms who demand durability
- Designed & manufactured in the USA, ensuring industry-leading fit and quality
- Perfect Fit Guarantee, allowing top and bottom size mix-and-matching, offering separates (unique to children's swim offerings) with free size exchanges
The Collection
The new swimwear line includes 33 unique pieces featuring:
- Multiple one-piece swimsuit options
- Sporty mix and match bikini tops and bottoms
- Long-sleeve rash guard sun-protection shirts
Available in sizes Child XS through Child XL, the collection showcases exclusive, custom-designed prints, including some of Destira's best-selling fan-favorite patterns.
A Mission to Empower Girls
As part of its commitment to empowering girls through sport, Destira proudly supports the Women's Sports Foundation®, furthering its mission to build confidence in young athletes everywhere.
Availability & Pricing
The Destira Swimwear Collection just launched in early May 2025 and is available for sale at Destira.com.
Price Range: $32.00–$48.00
Media Contact
Jen Atkinson, Destira, 1 877.741.1325, [email protected], https://destira.com
SOURCE Destira
Share this article