Destroy Your Stress This Holiday Season: Get Exclusive Deals On Kava This Black Friday!

"We've curated these Black Friday deals to be the ultimate antidote to holiday stress," said Garcia Post this

Yum Cha Tea Company inspires the holiday spirit with its acclaimed range of holiday teas. Perfect stocking stuffers and gifts for Dad, Mom, or even your Aunt Karen!

Enjoy the delightful flavors of Magical Blue Voodoo, Lovely Pumpkin Pie, Lazy Sunday Mornings with Maple Walnut Green Tea, and especially the cold-fighting Blackberry Sangria, available as well at Walmart Black Friday 2023.

****BLACKFRIDAY23 for 20% off and enjoy free shipping on orders over $59. Unlock further savings by purchasing in bulk; the more you buy, the more you save!

Firewalker Kava: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Firewalker Kava is renowned for blending tradition with innovation. Their Signature Kava Blend incorporates ingredients from two Pacific gems: the Temotu Purple Basal Root from the Solomon Islands and Miamoe, sourced from the rich soils of Vanuatu. This unique combination offers an authentic and rich kava experience. It is ideal for those looking for gifts for people with anxiety. In addition to their signature blend, Firewalker Kava offers the Noble CO2 30% Kava Extract, acclaimed as the finest 30% kava extract available. With its roots in Vanuatu, this extract stands out for its exceptional quality. Produced using state-of-the-art CO2 extraction techniques, it boasts the highest levels of purity and potency. Ideal for those seeking a serene and deeply relaxing experience, the Noble CO2 30% Kava Extract is a superb choice for unwinding during the festive season and a testament to Firewalker Kava's dedication to offering a variety of premium kava products.

****BLACKFRIDAY23 for 15% off and enjoy free shipping on orders over $195. Unlock further savings by purchasing in bulk; the more you buy, the more you save!

Karuna Kava: Convenience Meets Quality

Karuna Kava is redefining social beverages with drinkable, single cultivars, naturally flavored premium quality kava, and kanna beverages. Add a touch of euphoria to your next non-alcoholic outing with the refreshingly delicious and blissfully uplifting "Blueberry Mojito" Kanna Shot. Soothe your soul, toss away your tension, and uplift your spirits (without spirits) with Karuna's Autumn Apple Fijian Koro Fijian Waka Kava. Check out any of their 11 available kava varieties at the Karuna Kava Website.

****BLACKFRIDAY for 25% off and enjoy free shipping on orders over $200. Unlock further savings by purchasing in bulk; the more you buy, the more you save!

Art of Kava: Single Cultivar Kava Root

Art of Kava presents a distinguished selection of single cultivar kava types, each renowned for its unique effects. "Melo Melo" is known for offering a relaxing and soothing experience, ideal for unwinding. "Kelai" is sought after for its ability to provide a strong sense of calm. "Koro" is valued for its potent and uplifting effects. These single-cultivar kavas are celebrated for their distinct effects and high quality. They are ideal for enjoying or as special holiday gifts for Mom.

****BLACKFRIDAY23 for 15% off and enjoy free shipping on orders over $195. Unlock further savings by purchasing in bulk; the more you buy, the more you save!

iKanna: Enhance Your Drink, Enhance Your Mood

Meet Kanna, the unsung hero from South Africa who's ready to change the game in the world of wellness. This plant has been the real MVP in traditional cultures for ages, and now it's stepping into the spotlight. With a resume that includes mood enhancement, stress relief, and potential cognitive benefits, Kanna is like that reliable friend who's always got your back, minus the need to remember their birthday. It's the kind of plant that makes you wonder, "Where have you been all my life?"

But here's where it gets interesting: science is starting to get on the Kanna extract bandwagon too. Research suggests this little green wonder could be dabbling in serotonin levels and brain function, which basically means it might help keep your emotional and mental gears running smoothly. So, if you're curious to know more or ready to give this ancient-yet-oh-so-modern plant a try, head over to our website. It's time to let Kanna do the heavy lifting in your journey to feeling good – naturally. Trust us, your brain will thank you.

****BLACKFRIDAY23 for 15% off and enjoy free shipping on orders over $195. Unlock further savings by purchasing in bulk; the more you buy, the more you save!

Related Link: What is Kanna?

For more information, visit www.drinkteaa.com, www.firewalkerkava.com, www.karunakava.com, www.artofkava.com, and www.iKanna.com.

Media Contact

Michael Garcia, Botanica Sales & Distribution LLC, 1 6037858437, [email protected], www.kavavendor.com

SOURCE Botanica Sales & Distribution LLC