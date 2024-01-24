DETA International Tournaments Celebrates Record Participation and Bright Outlook for 2024

DETA International Tournaments officially concluded its grand series of youth tennis competitions featuring 210 players from around the U.S. and the world.
MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DETA International Tournaments officially concluded its grand series of youth tennis competitions featuring 210 players from around the U.S. and the world.
The tournament fielded more than triple the number of players from its first year in 2022 for two weeks of intense play before a record number of spectators at Continental Tennis Center in Kendall.
"In just our second year, the tournament experienced a remarkable increase in size. We're expecting it to keep growing, not just in Florida but also attracting more players from around the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and beyond," stated David Ensignia, the distinguished founder and director of DETA International Tournaments.
Hosted by David Ensignia Tennis Academy, DETA International Tournaments offers a glimpse into the bright future of tennis, showcasing the emerging stars of tomorrow. DETA, which serves as a prestigious satellite event for the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis, has cemented its position as a must-attend tournament on the junior tennis tour. The circuit encompasses stops in Bradenton, Plantation, Coral Gables, and Key Biscayne.
This year, DETA International Tournaments attracted top junior players ages 10 - 16 from 21 countries to Kendall. Spectators witnessed an extraordinary level of junior tennis talent, with 114 girls and 96 boys. The two-week competition featured 25 top winners despite four days of rain delays.
"Despite the challenging weather conditions, our triumph serves as a promising sign for what lies ahead this year and in years to come," Ensignia said.
David Ensignia Tennis Academy hosts a wide array of USTA tournaments at its four facilities in South Florida. Among these events is the highly anticipated USTA Miami Masters, scheduled for January 27th to 30th at Continental Tennis Center and at Miccosukee Golf and Country Club.
"At DETA, we not only provide top-notch training to junior players, but also prepare them to excel in national and international tournaments," Ensignia said. "As we look ahead, preparations for the 2024 edition of DETA International Tournaments in December are already well underway."
DETA International Tournaments is supported by Miami-Dade County, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Junior Orange Bowl, the USTA and a host of local businesses.
List of DETA Tournament Winners: 6 Tournaments
Tournament #1 Winners
Male 10 - 12: Vilmos Toth, Hungary
Male 13 - 14: Novak Jacimovic, BIH
Male 15 - 16: Kuan Huai Mao, USA
Tournament #1 Winners
Female 10 - 12: Noemi Nogradi, USA
Female 13 - 14: Inaya Iqbal, USA
Female 15 - 16: Mikayla Person, USA
Tournament 2 Winners
Males 10 - 12: No draws
Males 13 - 14: Novak Jacimovic, BIH
Males 15 - 16:Ugnius Remekeis, LTU
Males 17 - 18: No draws
Tournament 2 Winners
Females 10 - 12: Emilia Schwartz, USA (Miami)
Females 13 - 14: Ofir Manhar, ISR
Females 15 - 16: Stefany Zamora, USA (Miami)
Females 17 - 18: No draws
Tournament 3 Winners
Males 10 - 12: No draws
Males 13 - 14: Igor Peric, SRB
Males 15 - 16: Ugnius Remeikis, LTU
Males 17 - 18: No draws
Tournament 3 Winners
Females 10 - 12: No draws
Females 13 - 14: Amy Shen, USA
Females 15 - 16: No Draws
Females 17 - 18: No draws
Tournament 4 Winners
Males 10 - 12: Agustin Cerda, USA
Males 13 - 14: Igor Peric, SRB
Males 15 - 16: Luciano Hernandez, MEX
Males 17 - 18: No draws
Tournament 4 Winners
Females 10 - 12: Zana Peric, SRB
Females 13 - 14: Tsuki Shibutani, JPN
Females 15 - 16: Hanna Bajramovic, CAN
Females 17 - 18: No draws
Tournament 5 Winners
Males 10 - 12: No draws
Males 13 - 14: Quentins Wang, CAN
Males 15 - 16: Luciano Hernandez, MEX
Males 17 - 18: No draws
Tournament 6 Winners
Females 10 - 12: No draws
Females 13 - 14: Nana Okawa, JAP
Females 15 - 16: Ruzgar Iscen, CAN
Females 17 - 18: No draws
About DETA International Tournaments
Founded in 2022 by David Ensignia Tennis Academy, DETA International Tournaments is a series of six two-day tournaments for top junior tennis players from around the world. Players compete for prizes, recognition and top ranking. DETA serves as an official satellite tournament of the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship. Visit detatournaments.com.
Media Contact
Jacit Gonzalez, David Ensignia Tennis Academy & DETA International Tournaments, 786-942-3779, [email protected], https://detatournaments.com/tournaments
SOURCE David Ensignia Tennis Academy & DETA International Tournaments
Share this article