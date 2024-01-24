DETA International Tournaments Celebrates Record Participation and Bright Outlook for 2024

"In just our second year, the tournament experienced a remarkable increase in participation. We're expecting [the tournament] to keep growing..."said David Ensignia, founder and director of DETA International Tournaments. Post this

"In just our second year, the tournament experienced a remarkable increase in size. We're expecting it to keep growing, not just in Florida but also attracting more players from around the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and beyond," stated David Ensignia, the distinguished founder and director of DETA International Tournaments.

Hosted by David Ensignia Tennis Academy, DETA International Tournaments offers a glimpse into the bright future of tennis, showcasing the emerging stars of tomorrow. DETA, which serves as a prestigious satellite event for the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis, has cemented its position as a must-attend tournament on the junior tennis tour. The circuit encompasses stops in Bradenton, Plantation, Coral Gables, and Key Biscayne.

This year, DETA International Tournaments attracted top junior players ages 10 - 16 from 21 countries to Kendall. Spectators witnessed an extraordinary level of junior tennis talent, with 114 girls and 96 boys. The two-week competition featured 25 top winners despite four days of rain delays.

"Despite the challenging weather conditions, our triumph serves as a promising sign for what lies ahead this year and in years to come," Ensignia said.

David Ensignia Tennis Academy hosts a wide array of USTA tournaments at its four facilities in South Florida. Among these events is the highly anticipated USTA Miami Masters, scheduled for January 27th to 30th at Continental Tennis Center and at Miccosukee Golf and Country Club.

"At DETA, we not only provide top-notch training to junior players, but also prepare them to excel in national and international tournaments," Ensignia said. "As we look ahead, preparations for the 2024 edition of DETA International Tournaments in December are already well underway."

DETA International Tournaments is supported by Miami-Dade County, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Junior Orange Bowl, the USTA and a host of local businesses.

List of DETA Tournament Winners: 6 Tournaments

Tournament #1 Winners

Male 10 - 12: Vilmos Toth, Hungary

Male 13 - 14: Novak Jacimovic, BIH

Male 15 - 16: Kuan Huai Mao, USA

Female 10 - 12: Noemi Nogradi, USA

Female 13 - 14: Inaya Iqbal, USA

Female 15 - 16: Mikayla Person, USA

Tournament 2 Winners

Males 10 - 12: No draws

Males 13 - 14: Novak Jacimovic, BIH

Males 15 - 16:Ugnius Remekeis, LTU

Males 17 - 18: No draws

Females 10 - 12: Emilia Schwartz, USA (Miami)

Females 13 - 14: Ofir Manhar, ISR

Females 15 - 16: Stefany Zamora, USA (Miami)

Females 17 - 18: No draws

Tournament 3 Winners

Males 10 - 12: No draws

Males 13 - 14: Igor Peric, SRB

Males 15 - 16: Ugnius Remeikis, LTU

Males 17 - 18: No draws

Females 10 - 12: No draws

Females 13 - 14: Amy Shen, USA

Females 15 - 16: No Draws

Females 17 - 18: No draws

Tournament 4 Winners

Males 10 - 12: Agustin Cerda, USA

Males 13 - 14: Igor Peric, SRB

Males 15 - 16: Luciano Hernandez, MEX

Males 17 - 18: No draws

Females 10 - 12: Zana Peric, SRB

Females 13 - 14: Tsuki Shibutani, JPN

Females 15 - 16: Hanna Bajramovic, CAN

Females 17 - 18: No draws

Tournament 5 Winners

Males 10 - 12: No draws

Males 13 - 14: Quentins Wang, CAN

Males 15 - 16: Luciano Hernandez, MEX

Males 17 - 18: No draws

Tournament 6 Winners

Females 10 - 12: No draws

Females 13 - 14: Nana Okawa, JAP

Females 15 - 16: Ruzgar Iscen, CAN

Females 17 - 18: No draws

About DETA International Tournaments

Founded in 2022 by David Ensignia Tennis Academy, DETA International Tournaments is a series of six two-day tournaments for top junior tennis players from around the world. Players compete for prizes, recognition and top ranking. DETA serves as an official satellite tournament of the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship. Visit detatournaments.com.

Media Contact

Jacit Gonzalez, David Ensignia Tennis Academy & DETA International Tournaments, 786-942-3779, [email protected], https://detatournaments.com/tournaments

