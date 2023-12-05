DETA International Tournaments to host 350 top junior tennis players from 70 countries in Miami Dec. 7-21

"We're excited by the prospect of seeing future Wimbledon and U.S. Open champions playing in our event," said Tournament Director David Ensignia. "But it's not all about going pro. For many players, tennis is a gateway to higher education." Post this

"We're hosting top international players competing at a very high level," said DETA International Tournaments Director, Founder and namesake David Ensignia. "The tournament gets players one step closer to their dream of playing professionally or to a spot on a college team."

For the public, DETA International Tournaments provides a peek at the rising tennis stars of tomorrow. Many of the big names of today – Coco Gauff, Sofia Kenin, Bianca Andreescu and Miomir Kecmanović – played in South Florida junior tournaments at some point before turning pro. Retired greats like Björn Borg, Jim Courier, Elena Dementieva, Chris Evert and Roger Federer hoisted trophies at the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships in Plantation.

"We're excited by the prospect of seeing future Wimbledon and U.S. Open champions playing in our event," said Ensignia, who as named Tournament Director of the Year for South Florida by the USTA. "But it's not all about going pro. For many players, tennis is a gateway to higher education. They can turn their success on the court into success in life."

In just its second year, DETA International Tournaments has risen to become a key stop for junior tennis players who travel to Florida every fall to compete for prizes, recognition and top ranking. As an official satellite event of the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship in Coral Gables and Key Biscayne, DETA will be many of the players' final stop.

These young athletes could walk away with trophies for their mantel and get a boost to their International Tennis Federation WTN ranking. Considered the most advanced and accurate rating system in the world, ITF ranking is also the most recognized. The U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) and tennis federations in 135 countries have adopted it as their official ranking.

DETA International Tournaments is supported by Miami-Dade County, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Junior Orange Bowl, the USTA and a host of local businesses.

Player registration remains open through Dec. 18, and free passes to watch the action are available at online.





About DETA International Tournaments

Founded in 2022 by David Ensignia Tennis Academy, DETA International Tournaments is a series of six two-day tournaments for top junior tennis players from around the world. Players compete for prizes, recognition and top ranking. DETA serves as an official satellite tournament of the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship. Visit detatournaments.com.

About David Ensignia Tennis Academy

Tennis pro David Ensignia founded David Ensignia Tennis Academy in 1990, launching personalized tennis instruction, clinics, camps and tournaments for players of all ages. Programs are run by top professional players, trainers and sports psychologists. The academy operates out of Miccosukee Golf & Country Club in Kendall, Coral Pine Park in Pinecrest, Continental Park and Archimedean Academy in south Miami-Dade County. David Ensignia Tennis Academy operates courts that are approved by the International Federation of Tennis. Its programs are USTA and ITF approved. In 2023, David Ensignia was named Tournament Director of the Year for South Florida by the USTA. Visit davidensigniatennis.com.

