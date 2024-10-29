Detechtion Announces Launch of Enbase Mobile, Enhancing Visibility into Compression Assets Fleetwide

"The (Enbase) user experience has now been enhanced with Enbase Mobile – users now have access to a dedicated app, which creates a faster, more efficient way to access critical data." - Sarah Whitney, Product Manager at Detechtion Post this

One of the key features of Enbase Mobile is its ability to receive alerts via push notifications, as opposed to SMS or email messages. Once a push notification is received, the user can tap the alert which will take them directly to the asset screen which displays current operational information and offers insight into what actions need to be taken.

"Historically, Enbase users would rely on SMS messages or emails to get compressor alerts on their phone", explains Sarah Whitney, Product Manager for Enbase. "The user experience has now been enhanced with Enbase Mobile – users now have access to a dedicated app, which creates a faster, more efficient way to access critical data."

Enbase Mobile offers teams in the field the visibility needed to identify where the problem areas are, and map-based directions to the affected assets, enabling faster response times, more efficient prioritization, and increased productivity.

Ms. Whitney explains, "…right away the user has a smoother, more seamless experience and they can very easily see the reason for asset downtime or identify the cause of issues on that compressor. Additionally, from Enbase Mobile, you can get directions to the asset using native mapping apps such as Google or Apple Maps." Sarah concludes by saying that this is just the first iteration of the app, and there are more enhancements to come. "We're only just getting started and are very excited to roll out more features over time to help our users be more efficient in the field."

About Detechtion Technologies:

Established in 1999, Detechtion Technologies is a leader in real-time asset performance management solutions for energy companies. Built on a foundation of subject matter expertise, digital twins, and data analytics, their solutions enable customers to operate more sustainably while increasing productivity and reducing costs. By utilizing Detechtion's rapidly deployed cloud solutions to connect and manage tens of thousands of remote assets and processes worldwide, our customers save millions annually. Visit them at www.detechtion.com

Media Contact

Tim Lozier, Detechtion, 1 713.492.0008, [email protected], www.detechtion.com

SOURCE Detechtion