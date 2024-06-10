Detechtion Hires Tim Lozier as VP of Marketing and Corey Scott as VP of Sales to Drive Growth, Create a Winning Go-To-Market Strategy

"Corey and Tim bring so much energy and experience to their roles and have been able to lay the foundation in a short time to help us achieve the growth we are looking for this year. I couldn't be more excited to see what they are able to achieve with us." Post this

Corey Scott comes to Detechtion with over 15 years' experience working in the technology space within the oil and gas industry. Coming from such firms as ConocoPhillips, Red Dog Systems and most recent Enverus, Corey brings not only a wealth of information about the oil and gas space, but a proven track record for implementing winning sales strategies to help drive growth. "Like Tim, I have been thrilled to be welcomed into the Detechtion team. I am especially excited to build out a sales and marketing strategy where we continue delivering value to the market, expanding our relationship with existing customers, and creating a sales process that is focused on solution-selling."

This one-two punch of sales and marketing leadership aligns with Detechtion's mission for growth in 2024. "Bringing on our VP of Sales and VP of Marketing in the first quarter couldn't have come at a better time", says Chris Smith, CEO of Detechtion. "Corey and Tim bring so much energy and experience to their roles and have been able to lay the foundation in a short time to help us achieve the growth we are looking for this year. I couldn't be more excited to see what they are able to achieve with us."

Learn more about Tim and Corey here: Tim Lozier LinkedIn | Corey Scott LinkedIn

About Detechtion Technologies:

Established in 1999, Detechtion Technologies is a leader in real-time asset performance management solutions for Energy companies. Built on a foundation of subject matter expertise, digital twins, and data analytics, our solutions enable our customers to operate more sustainably, while increasing productivity and reducing costs. By utilizing Detechtion's rapidly deployed cloud solutions to connect and manage tens of thousands of remote assets and processes across the globe, our customers save millions annually. Learn more at www.detechtion.com.

