Detechtion Hires Tim Lozier as VP of Marketing and Corey Scott as VP of Sales to Drive Growth, Create a Winning Go-To-Market Strategy

Detechtion Technologies brings in Tim Lozier as VP of Marketing and Corey Scott as VP of Sales to help drive growth within the go-to-market strategy. Both executives come from extensive backgrounds in growing B2B tech companies, and bring new energy and focus to the Sales and Marketing teams.
Tim Lozier brings over 20 years' experience working in B2B SaaS, specializing in small to mid-sized organizations looking for hyper growth. He has built programs from the ground up within the quality management, manufacturing, EHS, and security management industries, and has extensive experience working with PE-backed organizations. "I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the Detechtion team", says Tim. "I have been drawn to Detechtion's mission and strategy and I am excited to be a part of a go-to-market team that will help increase exposure, engagement and enablement to help drive the growth we are looking to achieve."
Corey Scott comes to Detechtion with over 15 years' experience working in the technology space within the oil and gas industry. Coming from such firms as ConocoPhillips, Red Dog Systems and most recent Enverus, Corey brings not only a wealth of information about the oil and gas space, but a proven track record for implementing winning sales strategies to help drive growth. "Like Tim, I have been thrilled to be welcomed into the Detechtion team. I am especially excited to build out a sales and marketing strategy where we continue delivering value to the market, expanding our relationship with existing customers, and creating a sales process that is focused on solution-selling."
This one-two punch of sales and marketing leadership aligns with Detechtion's mission for growth in 2024. "Bringing on our VP of Sales and VP of Marketing in the first quarter couldn't have come at a better time", says Chris Smith, CEO of Detechtion. "Corey and Tim bring so much energy and experience to their roles and have been able to lay the foundation in a short time to help us achieve the growth we are looking for this year. I couldn't be more excited to see what they are able to achieve with us."
About Detechtion Technologies:
Established in 1999, Detechtion Technologies is a leader in real-time asset performance management solutions for Energy companies. Built on a foundation of subject matter expertise, digital twins, and data analytics, our solutions enable our customers to operate more sustainably, while increasing productivity and reducing costs. By utilizing Detechtion's rapidly deployed cloud solutions to connect and manage tens of thousands of remote assets and processes across the globe, our customers save millions annually. Learn more at www.detechtion.com.
