Detechtion Technologies Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

Post this

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Detechtion stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ for the third year in a row," said President and CEO, Christopher Smith. "100% of our employees say that they are made to feel welcome in our company. As our core values are focused on collaboration and an enjoyable employee experience, this recognition is a direct reflection of our corporate culture, and I thank our team for their collective part in making that possible."

At Detechtion, employees work on cutting-edge solutions in natural gas compression and asset performance management. Each team member values performance and sustainability while making a difference in the energy sector and their communities. In and out of the office, Detechtion fosters a culture of continuous improvement, collaboration, and integrity. Whether through volunteer opportunities, group activities, or in-office projects, Detechtion's team members thrive and grow in a supportive environment where innovation and teamwork are at the forefront.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Detechtion:

Established in 1999, Detechtion Technologies is a leader in real-time asset performance management solutions for Energy companies. Built on a foundation of subject matter expertise, digital twins, and data analytics, their solutions enable our customers to operate more sustainably, while increasing productivity and reducing costs. By utilizing Detechtion's rapidly deployed cloud solutions to connect and manage tens of thousands of remote assets and processes across the globe, their customers save millions annually. Learn more at www.detechtion.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

