DeTect Announces Development of Stabilized True3D™ Bird Radar for Offshore Wind Project Bird Surveys

"The 7360s represents a breakthrough in offshore avian mortality risk assessment, monitoring and mitigation technology allowing wind farm developers and operators to conduct quantitative pre-construction risk assessment of proposed offshore wind projects and mitigate bird mortality in real-time", said Gary W. Andrews, DeTect's President and CEO. The 7360s additionally includes DeTect's Artificial Intelligence (AI) target classification technology that automatically identifies birds and bats down to taxonomic (species) levels while collecting continuous high resolution data on biological activity 24-7, day and night. The system is compact, lightweight, low power and fully remote controllable, designed for extended unattended operation on metrological buoys and platforms. The 7360s will be commercially available by mid-2024. The system will be premiered this week at Floating Wind USA conference in San Diego, California.