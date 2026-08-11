DeTect Awarded Contract to Supply MERLIN™ True3D® Bird Detection Radar to the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta

The bird radar flight safety system will enhance the airport's wildlife control program and provide real-time hazard risk alerts to air traffic control and airfield operations.

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeTect, Inc. has been awarded the contract to supply its MERLIN 7360 True3D Bird Detection Radar (BDR) to the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta. MERLIN is the most advanced and widely used bird radar system with over 600 BDRs worldwide in aviation safety and bird protection applications. The MERLIN technology was originally developed for and is currently used by the U.S. Air Force and NASA for detection and alerting of hazardous bird and drone activity on an around airfields, with systems currently used by commercial airports in Canada, the EU, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.