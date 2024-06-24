DeTect, Inc announces deployment of the MERLIN True3D Radar for Offshore Wind Energy Research

DeTect's cutting edge MERLIN True3D radar system has been modified to work in an offshore environment to collect valuable data on bird and bat movements offshore. DeTect is excited to be part of the Wind Forecast Improvement Project, collecting biological data that can help guide offshore wind development in an environmentally sustainable way.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. , June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeTect Inc (https://detect-inc.com/) is excited to be part of a collaborative effort involving the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL),whose efforts include an 18-month initiative to gather extensive weather, ocean, and wildlife data near the sites of active offshore wind farms and lease areas off the coast of the Northeast United States. This effort is part of the third phase of the Wind Forecast Improvement Project (WFIP3)which will obtain extensive met-ocean-environmental observations onboard an autonomous moored barge to improve the design and operation of offshore wind turbines and wind farms. DeTect Inc's involvement includes the MERLIN True3D radar system specifically designed for offshore vessel and buoy deployments. The radar system is designed to handle the complexities of collecting avian and bat movements while compensating for the dynamics of being on a moving platform. The radar system is coupled with an electronic stabilization system that is designed for the dynamics of the ocean environment correcting the collected track data in real-time data to compensate for heading, roll, pitch, and yaw. The radar system is a full 360 degree system with track updates of 4 timers per second. The system collects critical information on the positional and altitudinal information of airborne targets which permits the radar system to collect valuable data on the bird/bat flux rates as well as wildlife movement patterns and associated altitudes.