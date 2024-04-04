DeTect Inc announces the opening of an office in Seoul, Korea

Mr. Tony Suh to head the new office supporting wind energy, and aviation safety projects in Korea and Japan.

PANAMA CITY, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a strategic endeavor to broaden its global footprint, DeTect, Inc. (https://detect-inc.com/) has opened an office in Seoul, Korea headed by Mr. Tony Suh to support wind energy, and aviation safety projects in Korea and Japan. This expansion not only marks a significant milestone in the company's international growth but also taps into South Korea's wind energy and aviation sector, promising industry leading bird detection and aircraft, UAV surveillance solutions in one of the biggest economies in Asia" said CEO Gary Andrews.