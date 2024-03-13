DeTect Inc is pleased to announce the hiring of Timothy Young as Program Manager for the Department of Defense (DoD) - Aviation portfolio

Retired Chief of Safety, Timothy Young joins DeTect team.

PANAMA CITY, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeTect Inc (www.detect-inc.com) announced today that Tim Young has joined its Aviation team. Mr. Young comes with a wealth of experience in defense, aviation, and flight safety. He retired from the US Air Force after serving over 20 years as a pilot and staff officer. He spent the first 10 years of his Air Force career as an AC-130H gunship Evaluator Pilot and Weapons Officer, before serving assignments on the Air Force Headquarters staff at the Pentagon and at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, VA. Most recently, Mr. Young served as the Chief of Safety and as a T-6A Texan II Instructor Pilot with the 12th Flying Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, TX, where he was responsible for leading the Air Force Bird-Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) and sUAS mid-air collision avoidance programs for 5 DoD airfields.