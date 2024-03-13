DeTect Inc is pleased to announce the hiring of Timothy Young as Program Manager for the Department of Defense (DoD) - Aviation portfolio

Retired Chief of Safety, Timothy Young joins DeTect team.
PANAMA CITY, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeTect Inc (www.detect-inc.com) announced today that Tim Young has joined its Aviation team. Mr. Young comes with a wealth of experience in defense, aviation, and flight safety. He retired from the US Air Force after serving over 20 years as a pilot and staff officer. He spent the first 10 years of his Air Force career as an AC-130H gunship Evaluator Pilot and Weapons Officer, before serving assignments on the Air Force Headquarters staff at the Pentagon and at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, VA. Most recently, Mr. Young served as the Chief of Safety and as a T-6A Texan II Instructor Pilot with the 12th Flying Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph, TX, where he was responsible for leading the Air Force Bird-Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) and sUAS mid-air collision avoidance programs for 5 DoD airfields.
"DeTect is a leading provider of bird and drone detection systems for the Department of Defense," said Gary Andrews, CEO, "and we welcome Tim to the team. His experience, knowledge and flight safety leadership expertise will be beneficial to our current product line and future innovations, ensuring DeTect's continued success in the bird and drone detection arena."
ABOUT DETECT INC:
DeTect is a fully integrated radar company with radar research, engineering and manufacturing facilities in Florida and Alberta, and offices in California, Hawaii, N. Dakota, Canada, the UK, Poland, and S. Korea.
- The company is a leader in advanced remote sensing technologies for small radar cross-section targets such as birds and drones. Other DeTect products include HARRIER™ Security and Surveillance Radars, the DroneWatcher™ counter - UAS system, MERLIN™ bird and bat radars for environmental applications and HARRIER Aircraft Detection Lighting System (ADLS). Since 2003, DeTect has manufactured and commissioned over 800 systems in the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Africa, and Asia.
Media Contact
Helen Lewis, DeTect Inc, 1 8507637200, [email protected], www.detect-inc.com
SOURCE DeTect Inc
Share this article