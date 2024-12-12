Deterrence Secures $10.1M in Funding to Automate Energetics Production

Deterrence's robotics platform delivers ultra-scalable, ultra-flexible, ultra-precise manufacturing capacity

FREMONT, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deterrence, the defense technology company automating the production of energetics, today announced a total of $10.1 million in funding after closing a seed round led by Riot Ventures with contributions from others including Definition Capital, Impatient Ventures, Valhalla Ventures, Banter Capital, and Dmitri Alperovitch.

Deterrence builds ultra-scalable, ultra-flexible, ultra-precise manufacturing capacity for critical energetics—the explosives, propellants, and pyrotechnic materials that enable the high-energy effects needed for all weapon systems. Deterrence's hardware-software platform fully automates production and uses machine learning and robotics to improve worker safety, product quality, and scalability.

There is a critical need both in government and private markets to modernize energetics production, primarily due to the fact that the current antiquated supply chain is a national security concern. Yet, the manufacturing process hasn't changed in almost 100 years, creating high lead times, unreliable products, unsafe working environments, and jeopardizing the resilience of our American industrial base.

"We need to take an entirely different approach. At Deterrence we're not simply automating existing processes—we're creating a new paradigm for how critical energetics components are manufactured," said Dhruva Rajendra, Co-Founder and CEO of Deterrence. "We are innovating in a way that improves quality and precision and accelerates our ability to get new technology into the hands of the warfighter."

Deterrence's production process is seamlessly interconnected, enabling optimization and adaptability from raw materials to finished products. The platform's design supports touch controls and object manipulation, addressing the core challenges of energetics manufacturing, including handling hazardous materials, cleaning, mixing, and ensuring quality. Machine learning plays a pivotal role by enhancing real-time troubleshooting and generating insights to better understand changes as they happen. Adding to this capability is Deterrence's robotic sensor platform, which provides unparalleled traceability and reliability, detecting issues imperceptible to the human eye. The key differentiator is the platform's agility—effortlessly reconfiguring and adapting to shifting supply and demand while maintaining speed and scalability.

"Energetics is a critical, high-impact sector tied directly to national security. Deterrence's platform addresses key industry and defense sector challenges—cutting costs, scaling production, increasing precision and quality, and strengthening supply chains," said Will Coffield, Co-Founder and General Partner of Riot Ventures. "Deterrence is changing the game, and we are proud to partner with the team to drive this mission forward."

Deterrence's goal is to not only close the widening gap with peer adversaries but also to create a platform for future invention and innovation in chemistry and materials. This funding will accelerate production of Deterrence's hardware-software platform, scale research and development, and expand operational capabilities.

"Revitalizing our Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and injecting it with a greater level of resiliency requires the creation of an ecosystem that lowers the barriers of entry for our non-traditional defense industry partners such as Deterrence," said BG (Ret) Alfred Abramson III, Picatinny Arsenal, Joint Program Executive Officer Armaments & Ammunition and the Commanding General. "I have no doubt Deterrence will bring fresh ideas, innovative approaches, and over-the-horizon technologies as part of the defense enterprise. This will result in greater capabilities, achieved much more rapidly, for our warfighters for the foreseeable future."

Deterrence was founded by Dhruva Rajendra, CEO, and Brian Jones, COO, former Co-Founders of Latch, and Henry Olgers, Head of Manufacturing, who was previously a team lead for 4680 battery cell manufacturing at Tesla. The Deterrence team also includes top engineers and operators from leading tech companies like Palantir, AWS Robotics, Rivian, and Rheinmetall, as well as veterans and special forces experts with extensive government and military experience.

To learn more, visit deterrence.com.

About Deterrence

Deterrence is a defense technology company automating the production of reliable, safe energetics at scale using its hardware-software platform.

Media Contact

Allie Brandenburger, Deterrence, 1 7202959518, [email protected], https://deterrence.com

SOURCE Deterrence