Detroit Digital Agency SSDM Opens Second Office in Jacksonville, Florida

"The Jacksonville market represents a high percentage of innovators, entrepreneurs and small/medium sized businesses, and these types of businesses are most interested in marketing that works exceptionally hard for them, delivering evident ROI quickly." Tweet this

"The Jacksonville market represents a high percentage of innovators, entrepreneurs and small/medium sized businesses, and these types of businesses are most interested in marketing that works exceptionally hard for them, delivering evident ROI quickly," said Nick Skislak, SSDM president. "Because of this, SSDM is eager to participate in and contribute to meaningful growth in the Jacksonville business community."

The SSDM Jacksonville office, located at 100 N. Laura Street, Suite 500, Jacksonville FL 32202, will be led by Troy McNair, Sr. and Maurice Henderson, who will serve as co-vice presidents of Southeast Business Development. SSDM selected McNair and Henderson because they are highly involved and trusted citizens in their community. Both also own businesses in Jacksonville and have established relevant marketing expertise. Perhaps most important for SSDM is the principled and honest approach in which they conduct all aspects of their personal and business lives.

"I am so excited to begin to build connections between SSDM and the Jacksonville business community. Until now, digital marketing expertise has been an unfilled need here," McNair noted.

To introduce the opening of its Jacksonville office, partner and SSDM chief creative strategist Michael J. Taylor II will address business leaders at a business luncheon mixer on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at The River Club in downtown Jacksonville. That event is sponsored by Wealth Watchers, Inc. and leads up to the much larger Think Bold Festival and Conference on April 12 and 13, 2024 at the same location. The April festival will be sponsored by JTA, JEA and VyStar, among others.

The opening of this office is a bucket-list occurrence for Taylor, who was born and raised in Jacksonville and left to pursue an education nearly two decades ago. Though he built his award-winning work expertise in Detroit, Taylor says "I have long hoped for the right time to bring my company's expertise home."

About SSDM

SSDM is a growth marketing agency specializing in measurable outcomes and delivering positive ROI quickly. The agency specializes in B2B, but its client roster runs the gamut. SSDM is most proud of the fact that many of its clients have been with the agency for more than a decade. Clients take advantage of a variety of services, which include the design, development and hosting of high-converting websites, performance media strategies and management, lead generation and CRM.

Media Contact

Laura Oliveto, SSDM, 1 248-629-9594 112, [email protected], https://ssdm.co

SOURCE SSDM