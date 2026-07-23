Detroit Native Bennie Taylor Joins Hollywood Heavyweights Across Six Upcoming Feature Films

"Every opportunity to step onto a set is a chance to learn and tell meaningful stories. I've been blessed to work alongside incredibly talented actors and performers, and I'm excited for audiences to experience these films." - Bennie Taylor Post this

Taylor appears in Coyote vs. Acme alongside John Cena, Will Forte, Lana Condor, Luis Guzmán and Kenneth Choi, as well as Buddy, featuring Cristin Milioti, Topher Grace, Keegan-Michael Key (also raised in Detroit), Michael Shannon, Patton Oswalt and Delaney Quinn. Having supporting roles in two major motion pictures debuting on the same day marks a significant career achievement and reflects Taylor's growing demand among casting directors and filmmakers.

The momentum doesn't stop there.

Taylor also has roles in The Gentleman Thief alongside John Travolta, Lukas Haas and Quavo (opening July 31, 2026); action thriller Conspiracy of Thieves, starring Emile Hirsch, Busta Rhymes, Dash Mihok and Rich the Kid; the family drama Before Daylight; and the all-star holiday comedy Unbearable Christmas, scheduled for release in December 2026, featuring Julia Stiles, Alex Moffat, Caroline Rhea, Mena Suvari, David Cross and Steven Root.

"Every opportunity to step onto a set is a chance to learn and tell meaningful stories," Taylor said. "I've been blessed to work alongside incredibly talented actors and performers, and I'm excited for audiences to experience these films. As someone who grew up in Detroit dreaming about this life, it's especially rewarding to see those dreams becoming reality."

Throughout his career, Taylor has earned a reputation for portraying authentic, memorable characters that span multiple genres. Whether sharing scenes with Academy Award nominees, acclaimed comedians or action stars, his performances demonstrate a range that continues to open doors to increasingly high-profile projects.

A proud Detroit native, Taylor credits his hometown for instilling the resilience, work ethic and determination that have fueled his journey.

About Bennie Taylor

Bennie Taylor is a Detroit-born actor whose work spans feature films, television, digital and commercial productions. Known for his versatility and compelling screen presence, he continues to build an impressive portfolio of roles across multiple genres while working alongside many of Hollywood's most respected actors. Beyond the screen, Taylor is committed to giving back to the community by supporting organizations that empower and encourage youth.

Media Contact

To schedule interviews, appearances or speaking engagements with Bennie Taylor, please contact:

Rasheda Williams

Publicist, Inspired Life Professionals

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Rasheda Williams, Inspired Life Professionals, 1 2486290334, [email protected], www.inspiredlifepros.com

SOURCE Inspired Life Professionals