Developing Predictive Cancer Models and More Persistent CAR T-cell Therapies through Enhanced Metabolic Fitness, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

To address these challenges, methods that can generate more potent cell populations during drug discovery and subsequently translate to the manufacturing process must be investigated. In this webinar, data from a series of projects focused on the improvement of cell and gene therapy (CGT) safety and efficacy are discussed.

A comparison of the phenotype and performance of cancer cell lines and CAR T-cells grown in conventional culture conditions with those grown in conditions that more closely resemble the TME was undertaken using the AVATARTM Odyssey system from Xcell Biosciences (Xcellbio). Cells were cultured and grown under regulated conditions, including modified oxygen and pressure levels, while adhering to established protocols for cell therapy development, with no special techniques needed for cell growth. The resulting cells are thought to undergo metabolic reprogramming, which may increase cell-killing properties and lead to better anti-tumor activity. Data and insights from this work will be shared.

Register for this webinar today to explore cutting-edge advancements in CAR T-cell therapies aimed at overcoming key challenges in treating solid tumors.

Join James Lim, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Xcell Biosciences; Ningchun Liu, PhD, Director of Enterprise Cell and Gene Therapy, Labcorp; Anita J. Zaitouna, PhD, Scientist, Scientific Development, Assay Development (Research), Labcorp; Dr. Maryland Franklin, PhD, Vice President and Enterprise Head, Cell and Gene Therapy, Labcorp; and Brian Feth, Co-founder and CEO, Xcell Biosciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Developing Predictive Cancer Models and More Persistent CAR T-cell Therapies through Enhanced Metabolic Fitness.

