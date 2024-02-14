Development of CAR-T Cells for T-ALL Targeting CCR9, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Thus, developing specific antibodies to CCR9 is difficult, and a previous rat vaccination yielded only a single antibody clone. Post this

In a new binder discovery campaign, multiple approaches were used to develop binders to CCR9, including DNA and RNA vaccination of both mice and rabbits. Despite initial challenges, several highly specific anti-CCR9 clones were obtained using RNA vaccination, with differing epitopes and biophysical characteristics. These clones are now being tested in antibody-drug conjugate and bispecific T-cell engager formats for potency in T-ALL and other conditions.

Further, using in silico design and experimental validation, optimized humanized versions of the initial anti-CCR9 antibody and single-chain fragment variable (scFv) that retained the binding characteristics and potency of the original clone were developed. Finally, using protein vaccination of rabbits, an anti-idiotype reagent to the original scFv, which will be used to track CAR-T in patients, was developed.

Register for this webinar to gain insights into advancements in T-ALL immunotherapy using CAR-T cells targeting the CCR9 receptor.

Join Paul Maciocia, Clinical Scientist and Honorary Consultant Haematologist, Cancer Institute, University College London, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Development of CAR-T Cells for T-ALL Targeting CCR9.

