Development Strategy for Early-Stage Assets: The Commercial-Clinical Handshake, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, learn why product development strategy should start with the end in mind. The featured speaker will discuss the importance of incorporating patient, healthcare practitioner and payer needs early in the development process. Attendees will learn why target product profile development is a multi-disciplinary team sport.
TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Product development from translation to registration has become increasingly more difficult and costly. Ambitions are high but success rates are low. If development is a tough path, commercialization is even harder. In 2022, the average year-one sales per branded product were a mere $65M. In 2021, 45 percent of all prescriptions were rejected or blocked. To realize an asset's full potential and differentiate it from the competition, it takes a strategy built with a multi-disciplinary approach that recognizes the needs of patients, healthcare practitioners and payers early in the development process.
This webinar will discuss the importance of incorporating the commercial voice early in the development process. It will focus on the need to create a handshake between commercial and clinical on the key attributes of an asset, the importance of developing a meaningful target product profile and the evolving nature of the commercial landscape.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the importance of developing a meaningful target product profile and incorporating the commercial voice early in development.
Join William Bainbridge, Senior Director, Commercial Strategy, Premier Consulting, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Development Strategy for Early-Stage Assets: The Commercial-Clinical Handshake.
