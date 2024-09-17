Developmental & Epileptic Encephalopathy (DEE) Trials: Optimizing Endpoints, Determining MCID, and Enhancing Trial Data Quality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

It becomes a near impossible task to find sites that are in the appropriate geographies and have the level of expertise to administer the scales necessary for signal detection. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speaker will address these obstacles and share solutions. She will describe approaches to collect data across large geographic areas and in locations that do not have specialized or experienced raters. She will share factors to consider when selecting cognitive and behavioral endpoints for DEE trials, including perspectives from regulatory agencies.

Moreover, she will describe the application of developmental assessments (e.g., Bayley-4) and behavioral scales (e.g., the Vineland-3), along with approaches for determining minimally clinically important difference (MCID) with these measures in DEE populations.

Register for this webinar to gain insights into the complex challenges of conducting clinical trials for developmental and epileptic encephalopathy.

Join Pamela Ventola, PhD, Chief Science Officer, Cogstate, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Developmental & Epileptic Encephalopathy (DEE) Trials: Optimizing Endpoints, Determining MCID, and Enhancing Trial Data Quality.

