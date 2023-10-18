Developments in Digital Application Processes to Be Featured on Advancements

Discover how innovations in application technology are streamlining digital credentialing processes.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent improvements in digital technology.

This segment of Advancements will explore how developments in digital application technology are bringing ease to the credential evaluation process. The show will highlight how International Education Evaluations (IEE) provides evaluation services for admission consideration to first-year, transfer, and graduate students.

Audiences will discover how IEE provides evaluations for a variety of state licensure boards including teaching, nursing, and accounting, as well as how it works with admission offices, licensing boards, recruiters, and employers to ease the credential evaluation process.

"IEE is leveraging technology to lower the barriers for international students and workers. By improving accessibility, processing speeds, and lowering the cost of our services to our customers we are helping individuals with international education and qualifications to receive their US evaluations and Canadian assessments with fewer obstacles," said CEO, David Haynes.

The show will explore how the technology works to streamline digital processes, helping businesses to stay informed every step of the way and receive evaluations in 3 day or less. Viewers will also learn how the technology helps to determine academic standing according to U.S. standards.

"IEE works with countless recruiters in the U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force and Navy and offers Education Credential Assessments (ECA) for Higher Education partners in Canada," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this technology on the show."

About International Education Evaluations:

International Education Evaluations, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, has been a trusted provider of high-quality evaluation services for over 40 years. With a wealth of experience, IEE has meticulously prepared thousands of comprehensive education reports for credentials earned outside the United States. These reports have been instrumental in expediting immigration procedures, assisting academic ambitions, strengthening career pursuits, and ensuring the attainment of professional licenses and certifications.

IEE's evaluation reports are widely recognized and accepted by a multitude of esteemed institutions including hundreds of colleges and universities, the Agency for International Development of the U.S. Office of Education, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service.

For more information, visit: https://myiee.org/.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE Advancements with Ted Danson