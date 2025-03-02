Devin J. Garofalo Ranked in Top 100 Independent Advisors at LPL Financial for 2024

Devin J. Garofalo, CEO of Colonial River Wealth Management, is recognized among the top independent advisors at LPL Financial.

RICHMOND, Va., March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Devin J. Garofalo, AIF®, Chief Executive Officer of Colonial River Wealth Management, was recognized as the #89 Independent Advisor at LPL Financial for 2024. Out of more than 28,000 professionals affiliated with LPL Financial, one of the nation's leading independent broker-dealers, this ranking places him among the top financial advisors.

Garofalo's achievement emphasizes his commitment to providing exceptional financial guidance and personalized wealth management strategies to his clients. With over 18 years of experience in the financial industry, he has built a reputation for excellence, integrity, and strategic investment planning. His continued presence on LPL Financial's list includes placing in the top 100 for the previous four years.

"This recognition is just another reflection of the dedication of our team at Colonial River Wealth Management and the trust our clients place in us," said Garofalo. "Helping individuals and families work toward their financial goals remains our top priority."

Colonial River Wealth Management is a premier financial advisory firm dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses navigate the complexities of wealth management. The firm provides customized financial planning, investment strategies, and retirement solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Garofalo is deeply committed to his community. He is a passionate athletics coach, mentoring young athletes and instilling the values of discipline and teamwork. Additionally, he is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he has served in various leadership capacities within his local congregation.

As he continues to lead Colonial River Wealth Management, Garofalo remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards in financial advising and wealth management. His recognition as a top independent advisor at LPL Financial reaffirms his standing as a qualified professional in the industry.

For more news and information on Devin J. Garofalo and Colonial River Wealth Management, you can visit their website at https://www.colonialriver.com/.

To learn more about LPL Financial, please visit https://www.lpl.com/.

