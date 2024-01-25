Devo Partners with Prophecy International to Adopt Snare for Enhanced Endpoint Data Ingestion

Devo adopts Snare as its new endpoint agent to enhance data visibility and accelerate threat detection and response on the Devo Security Data Platform.

SYDNEY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophecy International (ASX:PRO), a global software solutions company, has announced its strategic partnership with Devo Technology, the security data analytics company. Through this collaboration, Devo will adopt Snare, Prophecy International's subsidiary cybersecurity solution, as its new endpoint agent, to enhance data coverage and visibility across the Devo Security Data Platform. This transition applies to both existing and new customers of Devo. The partnership aims to enhance customer experience by providing accelerated threat detection and response while strengthening cybersecurity postures.

Devo's decision to partner with Prophecy International stems from a need to provide customers with a scalable and reliable solution to keep up with the constant evolution of today's threat landscape. Snare's technical superiority, especially in terms of scalability and reliability, alongside its proven flexibility and integration capabilities, made it the ideal choice for enhancing Devo's service offerings.

This strategic partnership broadens Devo's ability to manage a diverse range of data types that are needed to enhance global security capabilities. As a result, Devo's customers will experience an accelerated approach to threat detection and analysis, ensuring quicker responses and deeper insights. For Prophecy International, this partnership also marks the commencement of its ability to offer ingestion-based pricing for Snare, opening the potential to secure additional partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs). As part of the organizations' shared vision to expand market reach and offerings, both companies will establish a strong market presence and provide unique, customer-centric cybersecurity services.

Warren Alexander, Director, Partner Alliances (Snare), Prophecy International, said, "We recognize the complex challenges faced by enterprises in managing cybersecurity in today's threat environment and are focused on strengthening and growing partnerships through the channel, ensuring a collaborative and effective approach to addressing cybersecurity challenges.

"Integrating Snare with the Devo Security Data Platform expands our capabilities, introducing a more sophisticated approach to threat detection and response. This strategic move demonstrates our dedication to providing a tailored solution that meets the real-world needs of our clients, leveraging Snare's unparalleled data collection capabilities alongside Devo's scalability and analytical power."

Sergio Bellido, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Devo, said, "Integrating Snare into the Devo Security Data Platform is a significant step in enhancing our customers' ability to have full visibility into all their endpoint data, which is a critical component to keeping organizations secure. We're particularly excited about the possibilities this opens regarding advanced threat detection and streamlined incident analysis, giving clients access to cutting-edge security tools tailored to their operational needs."

About Devo

Devo unleashes the power of the SOC. The Devo Security Data Platform, powered by our HyperStream technology, is purpose-built to provide the speed and scale, real-time analytics, and actionable intelligence global enterprises need to defend expanding attack surfaces. An ally in keeping your organization secure, Devo combines the power of people and AI to augment security teams, leading to better insights and faster outcomes. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures, and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com.

About Prophecy International Holdings Limited

Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX: PRO) is a leading Australian designer and developer of innovative business software. Through its two products, Snare and emite, Prophecy serves the large and growing global markets of cloud data management, contact center analytics, and cybersecurity.

emite provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based real-time and historical analytics platform for customer experience in contact center environments. It provides fast, accurate visibility into operational metrics that drive contact center performance outcomes and superior customer service without adding pressure to busy business intelligence (BI) and management information (MI) teams.

The Snare product suite is a highly scalable platform of centralized log management and security analytics products designed to enable customers to detect and manage cyber threats in real-time and maintain regulatory compliance. It empowers customers to seamlessly detect threats as they emerge and review past events that may have led to system misuse.

Prophecy operates globally with key locations in Adelaide and Sydney, Australia; London, United Kingdom, and Denver, United States.

Media Contact

Warren Alexander, Prophecy International, 1 720 615 1832, [email protected], https://www.prophecyinternational.com/

SOURCE Prophecy International