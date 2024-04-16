DeVore Capital Among Exclusive Installers of New GAF Solar Shingle Systems in Florida

These solar shingles have a depth of less than a quarter inch and integrate with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. For homeowners who've wanted to go solar but were concerned about nailing and installation issues, the Timberline Solar shingles solve that problem. Post this

"We're excited to be one of the first construction companies in Florida certified to provide solar shingle installation to homeowners," DeVore said. "These solar shingles have a depth of less than a quarter inch and integrate with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. For homeowners who've wanted to go solar but were concerned about nailing and installation issues, the Timberline Solar shingles solve that problem."

The solar shingles are water-shedding and strong enough to withstand winds up to 130 mph. Traditional rack-mounted solar installations require the drilling of holes into the roof membrane, with any resulting damage not typically covered by roof warranties.

"With this new solar technology, homeowners no longer have to make compromises when installing solar power to their roof systems," DeVore said. "We believe homeowners will also be impressed with the excellent warranties and efficiency ratings for these solar shingles."

GAF Energy offers exceptional warranties with its solar roof: a 25-year product warranty against leaks and manufacturer defects, a 15-year wind warranty and 25-year power output warranty. The power output warranty guarantees that the solar roof's performance won't dip any lower than 98 percent after one year and won't decrease by any more than 0.55% per year for the next 24 years.

The Timberline Solar Energy Shingles were introduced by GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, They are assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing facilities in California and in Texas.

For more information, visit DeVore Solar Shingles.

About DeVore Capital

DeVore Capital Contracting Consulting Inc. (DeVore Capital) was founded in 2013 as a management consultancy in Los Angeles and relocated its headquarters to Jacksonville, Florida in 2016. As a state of Florida Certified General & Roofing Contractor, Real Estate & Business Brokerage, and California Class B Building Contractor, the firm specializes in providing niche general and roofing contracting, construction management, real estate brokering, development, and business consulting services. Company CEO and founder, Scott DeVore, began his career in 2001 working for large construction and engineering companies (Bechtel, Jacobs), a government defense contractor (Sierra Nevada Corp), and a Fortune 500 healthcare company (DaVita) before launching DeVore Capital. For more information, call 904-746-0050 or visit http://www.devorecapital.com.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award and a NAHB Best of IBS Award. GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

Media Contact

Ron Whittington, Devore Capital, 9045630402, [email protected], www.devorecapital.com

SOURCE DeVore Capital