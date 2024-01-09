DeVore Capital CEO Hosts 'SET FREE' Concert at Murray Hill Theatre Jan. 27 Featuring Reach Records Artist WHATUPRG

Reach Records Christian Hip Hop artist WHATUPRG headlines a concert at Jacksonville Florida's Murray Hill Theatre on Sat. Jan. 27, also featuring artists Scarlet Letter Society and Duval County native Yung Drew.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reach Records Christian Hip Hop (CHH) artist WHATUPRG will headline a concert at the Murray Hill Theatre, located at 932 Edgewood Ave., on Sat. Jan. 27, hosted by DeVore Capital CEO Scott DeVore.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and at 7 p.m. for general admission ticket holders with performances starting at 7:30 p.m.

Regular admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $50, which include a meet and greet, photos and Q & A with the artists. Tickets are available in advance at http://www.setfree.co.

WHATUPRG will perform a live set featuring music from his Dove Awards-nominated Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year, New Hollywood, and many of his other hits.

Doors open up to live mixing by 'everybody's favorite cuz'n' DJ Will of Jacksonville, and event host, Uncle Reece, who will be doing a special performance of the legendary CHH anthem "Until I Pass Out."

Scarlet Letter Society, a Christian Alternative Rock Band with hip hop and indie tones, will hit the stage as the opening act, followed by the first "Boiler Room-style" DJ set of mixing and spinning by DJ Nuah. Duval County native Yung Drew ( Love Like Jesus ), a rising star in the CHH scene, will be the second performer, followed by a live, boiler room-style DJ set by Holy Culture Radio's DJ Tituz – one of the original DJs on the Rapzilla syndicated show hosted by Chris Chicago.

"I've been an avid fan of Christian Hip Hop for many years, so we're excited to help bring this event to Jacksonville and showcase the music of WHATUPRG, along with other talented performers and DJs, for our local residents for a night of entertainment and worship," said DeVore, who will be joined by Scarlet Letter Society's Jevon Chalwell to deliver a brief message during the main event.

Other event sponsors include Holy Culture Radio and The Printing Well.

Scott DeVore is a Jacksonville-based Entrepreneur, Founder, and CEO. He runs DeVore Capital, a construction, real estate, and development group of companies and is also known for this social media influence on business inspiration, vision, and guidance as well as off-brand topics surrounding music, sports and entertainment, and personal development. More info at scottfreedevore.com.

Ron Whittington, DeVore Capital, 904-563-0402

