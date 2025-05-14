Devotional Journal Offers a Necessary Spiritual Reset and Realignment to Overcome the Oppression of the Enemy in Jesus' Name

"God prompted me to share some of the enlightenments given to me during times of prayer, studying the Bible and journaling. Some unknowingly are forfeiting their spiritual inheritance." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Pannell said, "God prompted me to share some of the enlightenments given to me during times of prayer, studying the Bible and journaling. Some unknowingly are forfeiting their spiritual inheritance. God wants to deliver His people from the oppression of the enemy by equipping us with His wisdom, knowledge and truth. The day of playing church is over, God is calling forth mighty warriors to operate by His power and authority to take back the possessions of His people. The foundation of God's word with prayer and faith is necessary. God wants to remind people he defeated your enemy on the cross."

Ferren Pannell is a joyful messenger and scribe of the Lord Jesus. She is a certified primary care nurse practitioner, aspiring entrepreneur, Air Force Veteran and a Virginia native. Pannell knows that God chose her for a vast purpose that includes equipping children, women, families and diverse communities to overcome the oppression of the enemy Satan, in Jesus' name. Through strategic spiritual encounters, Pannell says that God trained her to be bold, walk by faith and enforce His word over the kingdom of darkness using God's power and authority. Pannell believes in Isaiah 40:29, "He giveth power to the faint…". As a powerhouse for Jesus, Pannell spreads the gospel and helps others operate in their divine assignment with the power and authority of Jesus Christ. Pannell enjoys gardening, reading, music, cooking and spa days.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Prophetic Journey: Devotional Journal is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Ferren Pannell, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press