Devotional Journal Offers a Necessary Spiritual Reset and Realignment to Overcome the Oppression of the Enemy in Jesus' Name

Xulon Press presents a special devotional to help build spiritual awareness for seasoned and new Christ believers seeking mentorship and guidance on their spiritual journey.
SOUTH BOSTON, Va., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ferren Pannell offers a unique, thought-provoking perspective to encourage positive spiritual encounters in Prophetic Journey: Devotional Journal ($13.49, paperback, 9798868516313; $5.99, e-book, 9798868516320).
Pannell's devotional journal aims to assist those that God is calling forth for a season of reset. She believes that a spiritual reset can realign Christians to follow the course that God steers them to. Pannell encourages readers to not allow past experiences to continue to hold them hostage anymore. The author knows the importance of how God speaks to His people in diverse ways whether in prayer, Bible study or while journaling. Her devotional journal was written to help foster intimate moments with God through strategic prayers and journaling while closely examining scripture to uncover spiritual blockages, evil patterns and hindrances. The goal is to navigate and enforce foundational scriptures over one's life to increase spiritual awareness and become a righteous character with confidence, bold in God's power and authority to serve God and positively influence future spiritual encounters.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Pannell said, "God prompted me to share some of the enlightenments given to me during times of prayer, studying the Bible and journaling. Some unknowingly are forfeiting their spiritual inheritance. God wants to deliver His people from the oppression of the enemy by equipping us with His wisdom, knowledge and truth. The day of playing church is over, God is calling forth mighty warriors to operate by His power and authority to take back the possessions of His people. The foundation of God's word with prayer and faith is necessary. God wants to remind people he defeated your enemy on the cross."
Ferren Pannell is a joyful messenger and scribe of the Lord Jesus. She is a certified primary care nurse practitioner, aspiring entrepreneur, Air Force Veteran and a Virginia native. Pannell knows that God chose her for a vast purpose that includes equipping children, women, families and diverse communities to overcome the oppression of the enemy Satan, in Jesus' name. Through strategic spiritual encounters, Pannell says that God trained her to be bold, walk by faith and enforce His word over the kingdom of darkness using God's power and authority. Pannell believes in Isaiah 40:29, "He giveth power to the faint…". As a powerhouse for Jesus, Pannell spreads the gospel and helps others operate in their divine assignment with the power and authority of Jesus Christ. Pannell enjoys gardening, reading, music, cooking and spa days.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Prophetic Journey: Devotional Journal is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
