DevriX Unveils Advanced Experimentation-as-a-Service to Fuel Data-Driven Growth for Global Businesses

Today's digital landscape shifts daily, so staying ahead demands not just adapting to change but actively driving it. --Mario Peshev, CEO, DevriX Post this

"Today's digital landscape shifts daily, so staying ahead demands not just adapting to change but actively driving it," said Mario Peshev, CEO of DevriX. "Our Experimentation-as-a-Service platform is designed to do just that, harnessing the power of AI and machine learning to create a dynamic feedback loop between brands and consumers. This approach enables businesses to make informed, real-time decisions that fuel sustainable growth and substantial market impact."

The new EaaS service launches as companies look to be more efficient, effective, and data-driven than ever before. However, with the global data volume expected to reach 175 zetabytes, the equivalent of a stack of Blu-ray discs that could reach the moon 23 times, deriving actionable insights has never been more difficult.

As a result, just 24 percent of executives say they successfully created a data-driven organization, an eight percent drop in the past four years. At the same time, the digital landscape is evolving at breakneck speed, making it exceptionally challenging for businesses to make real-time, data-driven decisions.

DevriX employs an agile model for ongoing development and delivery. This flexible approach allows for continuous iterations, adapting to the fast-paced digital world and ensuring sustained growth and revenue optimization for clients.

DevriX's EaaS supported a leading European solar energy company looking to break into the North American market. In just 30 days, DevriX transformed the company's lead generation efforts by redesigning its homepage and turning it into an active sales channel. Results over the next 60 days were also dramatically better, with a successful lead generation machine in place and active development of brand collateral across different channels, followed by a series of experiments in conversion optimization and pixels easier to nurture after the first captured leads. As a result, the company achieved a 300 percent return on ad spend in one month.

To learn more about DevriX, visit https://devriX.com/.

About DevriX

DevriX is a Top 20 WordPress development agency worldwide specializing in technical and growth retainers for SMEs, fast-paced startups and global enterprises. The agency scales websites past 500,000,000 monthly page views and builds bespoke solutions with ROI in mind. Founded in 2010 by Mario Peshev, DevriX ranks in the top most highly recommended B2B companies in Clutch.co's industry reports by region. DevriX has developed 9 SaaS applications and over 500 plugins, having migrated dozens of proprietary and open-source frameworks and platforms to WordPress. To learn more about DevriX, visit https://devrix.com/.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, DevriX, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://devrix.com/

SOURCE DevriX